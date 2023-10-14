‘The Guy Is A Big Boy’: Chris Hemsworth’s Chef Recalls Keeping The Actor Well Fed While Making Sure He Stayed In Thor Shape

Since his breakthrough role as MCU’s Thor, fans have admired Chris Hemsworth for his god-like physique. Whether it's action movies or straight comedies, Hemsworth’s chiseled body has been seen from every angle. The Marvel star hasn’t shied away from sharing his workout routine, even going as far as creating a fitness app that he sold in 2022. Now, after giving fans peeks into his health routine, Hemsworth’s chef recalled keeping the actor well-fed while making sure he stayed in Thor shape.

After working with the Extraction 2 star for a decade, chef to the stars Sergio Perera opened up about their synergetic relationship. Becoming the Hollywood star’s private chef wasn’t a coincidence as Perera was a friend of Chris Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky. He received a call from her after her husband finished the first Thor movie. The celebrity chef broke down to News.com.au how he hopped on Hemsworth’s fitness plan, saying:

When you’re training to build Thor-worthy muscles, you need to eat well. He had just finished the first Thor movie and he needed someone to help match his meal plan to his physical demands and that’s how I came on board. I would sit with his trainer, who is one of his closest friends, and we would all work together on figuring out Chris’ goals.

After meeting with the Hollywood A-lister and his trainer, Perera helped to engineer Hemsworth’s well-known diet. The chef mentioned he tailors the Furiosa star’s nutrition routine to his roles to either bulk up or slim down. The private chef revealed that “good quality beef” is the actor’s favorite food. Hemsworth’s diet also consists of fresh vegetables and consistent fluids.

Sergio Perera and Chris Hemsworth eventually cultivated a lifestyle that worked on maintaining the actor's God-like physique. The private chef spilled what it’s like feeding the A-list actor, saying:

Obviously, the guy is a big boy. He requires a lot of protein for the body he has. When it comes to building muscle he just keeps it very clean with of a lot of barbecuing — like meats and vegetables — and keeping it Mediterranean which involves a lot of olive oil. … One thing I did religiously with him, was every single day he would have one very large, hearty salad that consisted of raw and cooked vegetables, fermented products, nuts, seeds and a lot of good fats with a piece of steak or a big piece of fish.

Keeping Hemsworth’s diet filled with fresh foods and good proteins meant eliminating other things. The Hollywood A-lister doesn’t consume processed foods. Perera admitted his friend and client loves red meat, but he only consumes it during the daytime.

The Thor: Love and Thunder star starts mornings with a large green smoothie to aid electrolytes, the nervous system, and metabolism. Hemsworth followed his morning smoothie with a protein snack. The Hollywood star trains in the afternoon followed by a post-workout shake. His daily routine requires him to eat small meals every two to three hours too.

Perera’s diet routine and the actor's stringent workout weren’t the only factors in maintaining Chris Hemsworth’s Thor body. He credited his uncle and Arnold Schwarzenegger (whom he has worked out with) as fitness inspiration for his shape today. The 40-year-old actor even deviated from his strict diet to eat a Thor-worthy amount of cake on his birthday. His workouts have changed now after the last Thor sequel, and he took some time off after learning he was prone to develop a degenerative brain disease.

Chris Hemsworth is still working on his fitness as he has two films on the 2024 movie schedule. He will play a younger Immortan Joe in the Mad Max prequel Furiosa, which arrives in theaters on May 24, 2024. Hemsworth will channel a young Optimus Prime in the animated Transformers prequel Transformers One, slated for September 13, 2024 too. In the meantime, you can stream every Thor movie through a Disney+ subscription.