‘Pretty F—ed’: Ryan Reynolds Gets Real About All The Years Of Damage Working On Stunts Has Done To Him

With the SAG strike over it’s time for the Deadpool 3 cast to go back to work But for many, like Ryan Reynolds that doesn’t just mean getting back in front of the camera for Deadpool 3, it means getting back to the gym. Reynolds took a moment on social media to thank his trainer, as he says the years of stunts have begun to take their toll, and he thanks the man who keeps him in shape for helping his body get through it all.

Don Saladino is the trainer to the stars that keeps Ryan Reynolds in shape, and while the Deadpool 3 release date has been pushed back, there is no time to waste. It seems that just in the days since the end of the strike the two have been back in the gym to get Reynolds in shape. While he might not be Tom Cruise, Reynolds does a lot of his own stunt work, though he admits in the Instagram post that doing so has left his body more than a bit battered and bruised. Reynolds said…

My body’s been pretty fucked from years of stunts and being more competitive than my bones and ligaments had ambition for. I push things too far sometimes. I mean, I push things too far ALL the time. Moderation’s never really been my friend. But thankfully Don has!

It sounds like Reynolds’ trainer is there to get him in shape to look like a superhero or do the stunts and help him recuperate afterward. While we haven’t heard of the actor getting seriously injured doing stunts (there’s been nothing akin to Tom Cruise’s broken ankle), but anybody who does these stunts on a regular basis is going to get a little banged up.

While Deadpool 3 is clearly what Ryan Reynolds is getting ready for in these pictures, he’s certainly made other movies requiring some stunt work. Looking at what upcoming Ryan Reynolds movies are on the slate, there will certainly be more movies that require him to put his body on the line. Reynolds says that getting back to “functionality” with his trainer goes beyond the physical, and he’s very thankful that he has the ability to work with somebody like Don. Reynolds continued…

He’s always been there to help me get back to functionality. Mentally and physically. I realize how privileged I am to work with someone like him. I don’t do this stuff alone.

It’s unclear if Reynolds has been entirely out of the gym for the last couple of months. He likely has been trying to maintain things at least, as he knew he was likely going to be called back to Deadpool 3 on short notice. We’ve seen more than one video of Hugh Jackman, who was in the gym on a regular basis during the strike because completely stopping the workouts was likely going to delay production once the strike was over. And Reynolds still looks to be in amazing shape considering these pictures.

Fans will have to wait a bit longer to actually see the results of Ryan Reynolds doing all this work. Deadpool 3 has seen a delay as a result of the actor’s strike and the movie will now open in July of 2024.