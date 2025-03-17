The Russo Brothers Just Revealed The ‘Only Way’ They Can Keep Track Of All The MCU Characters In Avengers 5 And 6, And OMG It Sounds So Tedious

News
By published

Yeah, this is a lot.

Chris Evans&#039; Captain America in front of portals in Avengers: Endgame
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Joe and Anthony Russo have tackled massive films during their careers, but the two upcoming superhero movies they’re about to helm could be their biggest undertaking yet. The sibling filmmakers are reuniting with Marvel Studios to direct the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. While many of the specifics are being kept under wraps, the duo have provided some insight into their approach to the blockbusters. As part of that, they explained the incredibly tedious way they’re keeping track of the characters at their disposal.

When they made Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, the Russos were also in a position in which they had to balance a copious amount of characters. So they had to establish a method of tracking heroes and villains at that point as well. It’s been said that the directors had to rely on cards in order to account for everyone involved in the narratives. And, as they just revealed, that’ll still be their process when it comes to these news flicks:

Anthony Russo: Yes, we continue to use the baseball cards.

Joe Russo: Now they have magnets on them so we can put ‘em on a board and look at ‘em. It’s the only way to keep track of the amount of characters that we’re working with.

Considering it’s “the only way” for the Russos to manage the characters, I’d hope that this method is helpful. Still, the thought of being in a room surrounded by all of those cards just sounds daunting. I’m a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan, who’s quite familiar with the biggest players in the franchise, but the level of problem-solving involved in this creative process seems like a lot. During the brothers’ interview with THR, Anthony Russo shared more thoughts on their approach to handling characters:

And as far as how do we look at who’s in the movies, it’s just a long creative process of exploring where we want to take the story. What is the most surprising and exciting area for us to push into, and which characters help us in that effort?

More on Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Comics artwork of Doctor Doom

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

New Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Explains Why Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Will Become The Multiverse Saga’s New Big Bad

The Russo Brothers and their collaborators have mostly been tight-lipped in regard to which characters are set to be featured in Doomsday and Secret Wars. Sam Wilson (Captain America), the Fantastic Four and a handful of others have been confirmed for the upcoming Marvel movies. However, there are still plenty of familiar faces (and some newcomers) that could be in the fold as well. One also has to consider that heroes from the various TV shows are now in play, too. As time-consuming as the character-picking process seems to be, I’d love to be a fly on the wall when the Russos are going through the process.

What is known about the pair of films is that they’ll draw inspiration from Jonathan Hickman’s Secret Wars storyline of the comics. If I could take an educated guess, the stories will probably bring together various heroes of the MCU and involve multiversal elements. Doctor Doom, played by the returning Robert Downey Jr., is touted as the Big Bad. Anthony and Joe Russo have discussed the process of crafting Doom and say that Downey has been very hands on.

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 MonthsSave 72%

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 Months
Save 72% - The most exciting deal of last year is back for 2025 – and it's come about 9 months early. The best-selling Disney Plus bundle deal we saw over Black Friday returns this March, costing just $2.99 a month for the ad-supported Disney Plus and Hulu plan. Usually costing $10.99 a month, that's a hefty 72% saving. While new and eligible returning customers won't be able to enjoy the discounted rate for quite as long, you'll still get the sub-$3 bundle for the first four months of your subscription (over Black Friday, the reduced Disney Plus price ran for a whole year).

Expires March 30

View Deal

I’m curious to see who the Russos end up plugging into the films and how. Although this may be a massive task, their prior experience with this process likely benefits them immensely. Let’s just hope they don’t end up buried under a mountain of cards. Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars open in theaters on May 1, 2026 and May 7, 2027, respectively. In the meantime, grab a Disney+ subscription to stream the Marvel movies in order.

Erik Swann
Erik Swann
Senior Content Producer

Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel cinematic universe
Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) looks off into the distance in Captain America: Civil War

‘What Do You Mean We Got To Go Get Downey?’ The Russo Brothers Recall What Happened When They Pitched Captain America: Civil War To Robert Downey Jr.
Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) prepares to fight in Captain America: Brave New World

Anthony Mackie Watched The Captain America: Brave New World Trailer With His Kids And Dropped F-Bombs Over Their Hilarious Reaction To It
John Mulaney on Everybody&#039;s Live with John Mulaney

I Love How Personal John Mulaney Is Getting In His New Netflix Show (Especially Compared To Other Late Night Shows)
See more latest
Most Popular
Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey on Grey&#039;s Anatomy.
‘You Can’t Help But Think…’ Will A New Medical Drama Force Grey’s Anatomy To Make Some Of Those Changes Ellen Pompeo Has Been Asking For?
James Gunn walking with The Suicide Squad actors
‘The One That’s Been The Hardest’: James Gunn Says An Upcoming DC Universe Movie Has Been Difficult To Get Right, Name-Drops The Boys As A Reason Why
Gabriel Macht&#039;s Harvey Specter smiling in Suits LA flashback
I’m Glad Suits LA Brought Back Harvey Specter, But There’s One Thing I’d Like To See In Future Appearances From Gabriel Macht’s Character
Stevi&#039;s father and Mahdi side-by-side photo
I Was Dreading 90 Day Fiancé's Meeting Between Mahdi And Stevi's Dad, But Am Now Shocked By How It Went Down
Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw in Tracker Season 2x13
After Tracker Suggested A Major Change For Colter, One Moment Has Me Ready For A Shaw Family Reunion
Travis in the woods at night in Yellowjackets&#039; Season 3 Thanksgiving episode
After Watching Yellowjackets' Thanksgiving Episode, I'm Back To Thinking Travis Is Low-Key The Show's Biggest Villain
Lukas Gage in Road House
What’s Going On With Road House 2? Lukas Gage Gets Real About Sequel Hopes And How His Comments About Conor McGregor Totally Got 'Twisted'
Kat Dennings in Shifting Gears as Riley
Shifting Gears' Kat Dennings Shared Why She Was Iffy About Playing A Mom For The First Time, And I Love How Her Real Life Helped Her Get Comfortable
Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) looks unnerved on You, while Cardi B sings in the music video for &quot;Point Me 2&quot;
An Internet User Ran Down The Insane Saga Between You’s Penn Badgley And Cardi B, And I Had No Idea There Were So Many Wrinkles
Marisa Abela and Michael Fassbender in Black Bag dinner scene
'Love A Little Violence Like That On Set': Black Bag's Marisa Abela And Michael Fassbender Hilariously Broke Down The Hand Stabbing At The Dinner Party Scene