Ryan Reynolds Had An A+ Response After Being Called Out For Allegedly Working Out Hard For Deadpool 3

In some ways, it’s still hard to believe that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are actually teaming up for Deadpool 3 , but here we are. The prospect of seeing their Marvel characters on screen together is exciting, but the actors have already been giving the public a “show” of sorts. Since the plans were confirmed, Jackman and Reynolds’ faux feud has been in full force, with both stars throwing hilarious shade at each other. More recently, a fan pointed out that Reynolds is working out hard for the Marvel threequel. The comedic actor didn’t miss a beat when responding to the message, as he dropped an A+ response that took a dig at his co-star.

Superhero movies do require a lot of training on the stars’ parts, as many fans likely know by now. After all, they do have to look the part in order to grasp the physicality of the costumed do-gooders. So it’s not too surprising that Ryan Reynolds would be giving it his all in the gym right about now and that a fan would take notice. When the person quipped “Deadpool training in full effect,” the witty 46-year-old actor joked that he wasn’t prepping for the film but for an even greater challenge. Check out the post from his Instagram story down below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Shots fired, Hugh Jackman! The Australian actor has a reputation for being one of the most generous stars in show business, but his colleague is challenging that notion, it seems. You honestly can’t help but love the barbs that the two stars aim at one another. They’re definitely chuckle worthy and fan the flames of their rivalry. But what one can most appreciate about the jokes is that they’re all based in love, believe it or not.

The quips between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been flying fast and furiously over the past few months. Just a few weeks ago, Jackman trolled Reynolds using a faux daily newspaper with Wade Wilson cut-outs in it. Reynolds took his own humorous shot a few days later when he hilariously addressed whether he’ll have a musical number with Jackman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. The Spirited star has engaged in a few battles of wits as of late. Even his wife, Blake Lively, skewered him by getting an ESPN+ account so that she could watch his looks of desperation whenever he’s watching his Wrexham AFC football club play.

Jokes aside, it’s not just all play for the two leading men, as they prepare to start rolling on their upcoming superhero venture. The Greatest Showman alum previously explained that training for Wolverine this time around is harder than it was for the X-Men movies. That’s because his work-out time is limited right now due to his commitments to Broadway’s The Music Man. Crafting the story is no walk in the park either, as the Wade Wilson actor says finding the right tone is a “tightrope walk.” Surely, they and director Shawn Levy can create an exciting story that lives up to the hype, though.

Deadpool 3 isn’t set to hit theaters until next year, so there’s still a considerable amount of time before we get to see the titular antihero mix it up with Wolvie on the big screen again. In the meantime, I’d expect more shade-throwing from both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Ultimately, it won’t matter who manages to one-up the other in the ensuing battle, because we the public are the winners by default, given that we get to watch it all unfold.