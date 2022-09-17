Sebastian Stan Read A Thirst Tweet On The Red Carpet, And Fans Were Really Stanning His Look

There are many, and I mean many, swoon-worthy celebrities, one of whom is Sebastian Stan. Recently, the actor attended the Emmys, where he was nominated for his role in Pam and Tommy, and ahead of the ceremony, he read an especially thirsty tweet. Considering that video, plus his classy suit that night, social media lost their minds over the Winter Soldier actor.

While he may not have been among the Emmy winners this year, Stan still got a lot of love from his fans on social media. To add to that love, he read a thirst tweet for Access Hollywood, which sent people into even more of a frenzy over his good looks. Check it out:

#SebastianStan just took this thirst tweet to the next level 🔥 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/Vow0BIJ6kLSeptember 13, 2022 See more

This led to a lot of fans retweeting and commenting about how he could also “step on them” and overall swooning over the Emmy nominee. For example:

"you can step on me too" pic.twitter.com/whVkD6d0FlSeptember 13, 2022 See more

Aside from the video, Sebastian Stan rocked the carpet in a simple look and fans noticed. That night on the carpet, Stan wore a timeless, impeccably tailored black suit with a white button-down shirt and no tie. It was simple, it was refined, it was classy, and dare I say it was perfect.

(Image credit: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Showing up as he did got fans all worked up, much like when he showed up at the Met Gala this year rocking a highlighter pink fit. Some fans were so overwhelmed that they couldn’t contain their excitement:

Me, when Sebastian Stan shows up at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/RhdSmO71coSeptember 12, 2022 See more

Another fan, @h2obased , compared the classy black suit to something Bond-esque. I gotta say, I agree. He really does look like he should be holding a martini that is shaken, not stirred. The user said:

Sebastian Stan suddenly remembers he’s an assassin who is KILLING IT at the Emmys.

Meanwhile, @wifeofbucky got distracted from her homework and tweeted her extreme reaction of Stan's red carpet look, writing:

IM HAVING A MENTAL BREAKDOWN OVER SEBASTIAN STAN RN AT THE EMMYS. IM SUPPOSED TO BE STUDYING. this man is so precious. his smile. i cannot operate.

I hope they were able to get their work done after seeing Stan walk the carpet. Much like her, another fan couldn’t think about anything else other than Stan, tweeting:

i just wanna drink and talk about how bomb sebastian stan looked at the emmy’s last night #Emmys2022 #EmmyAwardsSeptember 13, 2022 See more

So these ultimate Sebastian stans (see what I did there?) were really having the night of their lives reacting to the actor at the Emmys, and seeing him read the thirst tweet only made it better.

While Stan has had a devoted fan base from being in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for so long, I’d imagine this big year he’s had has made him even more popular. Pam and Tommy, one of his most recent projects, probably had the most impact, especially after that famous penis scene, which he revealed was quite awkward to film . On top of the Hulu miniseries, he has also found his way onto the Hulu movies page, as he played the charismatic cannibal in Fresh opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Leading up to the Emmys, it was announced at D23 that Stan will be returning as the Winter Soldier in Thunderbolts along with a fun ensemble of Marvel antiheroes. So considering all this, the man has had a big week and an even bigger year. The fans can't get enough of it, especially since it means we get to see him all dressed up frequently.