Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu Shares Shirtless Thirst Trap, And He Definitely Looks Like He’s Got Super Strength

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has introduced a ton of new heroes to the mix, both on the small and silver screens. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings featured all new characters, including Simu Liu’s iconic title character. The 32 year-old actor recently shared a shirtless thirst trap online, and he definitely looks like he’s got super strength.

Destin Daniel Cretton’s Shang-Chi was well received by audiences when it hit theaters in the fall of 2021, especially new franchise star Simu Liu. There were plenty of fans thirsting over the Kim’s Convenience actor, particularly during his shirtless fight scene. Liu has been keeping in killer shape since joining the MCU, as you can see below,

A post shared by Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@simuliu) A photo posted by on

Holy abs. Simu Liu definitely looks ready to kick some ass and take some names whenever Shang-Chi returns to the MCU. A sequel was already confirmed by the studio, although the first movie’s thrilling mid-credits scene shows that he’s already connected with The Avengers. As such, the sky’s the limit in regards to what Liu’s hero is capable of.

The above image comes to us from the personal Instagram of Simu Liu. In it we see the actor putting in the hours at the gym, likely in order to stay in superhero shape and maintain those washboard abs . While we’ve seen actors like Chris Hemsworth and Brie Larson getting ripped for their Marvel heroes, Liu isn’t going to be left out. He definitely looks jacked, maybe even strong enough to face off against the likes of Thor and Captain Marvel.

As previously mentioned, the moviegoing public really responded well to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings upon its release, marveling at the movie’s unique visual language and dizzying fight choreography. Another common takeaway was just how good looking the ensemble of actors are. Simu Liu definitely helped to lead this charge, which no doubt led to his 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

Marvel fans were delighted to learn that a Shang-Chi sequel was ordered, an accomplishment that hasn’t yet been had by Eternals. While it’s unclear when that blockbuster will actually hit theaters, the idea of diving back into this new corner of the MCU is definitely an intriguing one. And with Simu Liu’s title character given vast new powers, the crossover possibilities are truly endless. Will he become a real member of The Avengers? Only time will tell.

The shirtless thirst trap shared by Simu Liu probably shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, as he’s super active on social media. Liu is able to share both his sense of humor and his heart on outlets like Twitter and Insta, which sometimes includes throwing shade at the Shang-Chi naysayers out there. Hopefully he’ll be able to offer some fun sneak peeks whenever he suits back up as the Marvel hero.