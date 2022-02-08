Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu Debuts New Look With Shirtless Photo

Actor Simu Liu became a household name last year thanks to his debut as the title character of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He brought a ton of heart to the role, as well as dizzying fight choreography. Now Liu has debuted a new look with a shirtless photo .

Aside from his talent as a performer, Simu Liu has definitely turned a few heads thanks to his ripped body, which was on display during Shang-Chi ’s shirtless scene . Those crushing on the Kim’s Convenience actor were treated to a recent thirst trap, where he revealed a bold new look. Namely, blonde hair. Check it out below:

This guy’s got ten rings and a brand new ‘do. Simu Liu has officially gone blonde, and is really pulling off the look. And it doesn’t hurt that he happens to be without a shirt when showing off this change to his appearance. Let’s break it all down.

The above post comes to us from Simu Liu’s personal Instagram account. He’s got over 2 million followers, partly thanks to his acclaimed role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. And those fans definitely reacted in the comments section, including celebs like Mindy Kaling who are showing Liu some love.

Simu Liu is known for being quite active on social media, famously tweeting out about the Shang-Chi movie years before landing the title role. That’s because he’s got a good sense of humor, which is definitely on display in the caption for his latest thirst trap. When showing off blonde hair, Liu wrote:

Sorry Ma pls don’t kill me.

While Simu Liu might be a 32 year-old movie and television star, he still doesn’t want to make his mother upset. I guess she wouldn’t appreciate the new look. Luckily it’s just hair, and Liu will presumably have to go back to brunette eventually– especially whenever Shang-Chi’s journey on screen continues.

Aside from his career on the screen, Simu Liu is also expanding his portfolio by releasing a book. Titled We Were Dreamers, the memoir focuses on his early life, while also revealing details like how he learned he was getting his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And he’ll presumably be a blonde while doing any promotions for the project.

While Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings only came out a few months ago, fans are already eager for any information about Simu Liu’s return to the MCU . This is especially true given the mid-credits scene , which showed him walking through a portal with Wong and meeting Avengers Captain Marvel and Bruce Banner.