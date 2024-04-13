Shawn Levy Thanks The Internet For 'Endless Stream' Of Rumors Ahead Of Deadpool 3 (And He's Not Wrong)

The Merc with a Mouth is making his way downtown to the Marvel Cinematic Universe this summer, with the release of the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine. With that, all signs point to fans seeing a grand debut for the character as he joins the massive continuity. Ahead of the release for the next of upcoming Marvel movies , rumors upon rumors have been percolating, particularly regarding which notable characters will make appearances in the movie. Amidst this, director Shawn Levy actually thanked the Internet for all of the speculation, and he wasn't wrong to do that.

This week, Shawn Levy made an appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas during Walt Disney’s panel for the Las Vegas-based convention . CinemaBlend was attendance for the presentation, where the filmmaker presented nine minutes of Deadpool & Wolverine footage that very much leans into the movie’s R rating. Before he debuted that, he had the following to say:

Maybe the most sweet part of this is imagining the team of medical professionals that are monitoring the vital signs of Disney executives now. I think that first teaser trailer sort of got them used to the idea but not quite now. We’re about to release the first R-rated movie in the MCU … July 26.

So, based on the sentiments above, the powers that be at the House of Mouse are now accustomed to the idea of producing a superhero epic that wades into R-rated territory. Along with toting the Deadpool threequel as the least kid friendly MCU movie ever, the Adam Project director spoke to all those rumors that have been spreading online. And his response was delightful:

I heard rumors that maybe there was going to be another trailer. Thank you internet for the endless stream of rumors. They are literally entertaining every day.

Yes, Shawn Levy is consuming the rumors about Deadpool and Wolverine, and it sounds like he’s having a blast with them! It's funny that he actually took the time to “thank” the Internet for bringing him the entertainment of reading them all. It's honestly not hard to understand where he's coming from, especially since some of the gossip has been so outlandish that's it's laugh-worthy. I'm sure Levy may nervously look over his shoulder once in a while in regard to the theories that fans have guessed correctly. However, I like that he's mostly having fun with all of it.

As far as we know, the footage at CinemaCon didn’t confirm any of them. Still, it made quite an impression, and you can check out our reaction in the video below:

Back in September, Shawn Levy was asked about the report that came out about Jennifer Garner possibly returning as Elektra . He said that he would “rather not weigh in,” but shared broadly that “some of those rumors are true, and some of them aren’t.” Other chatter that's been spreading on the Internet in recent months include Taylor Swift having a cameo and X-Men actors like James Marsden and Famke Jannsen (who says she's not in the film) returning to play their roles of Cyclops and Jean Grey.

It’s safe to say that many of these rumors are more so coming out of fans’ hopes and dreams regarding who they want to see in Shawn Levy’s Deadpool And Wolverine . Though there have been some leaks and official teases, I'm sure Levy and co. have more surprises in store when it comes to who'll be joining Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the film. Until then though, it's likely that the rumors will keep on flying. Check out the film when it opens on July 26 as part of the 2024 movie schedule, and stream the first two installments with a Disney+ subscription.