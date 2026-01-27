Latest Marvel Rumor Claims Bucky Is Getting An Epic New Weapon (And This Would Be Awesome)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, thanks to exciting new projects hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Arguably the most anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, which looks like an epic crossover event through the multiverse. There are countless theories and rumors about what will go down in that title, and the newest one claims Sebastian Stan's Bucky will get a brand new Wakandan weapon. And I so hope this is legit.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, which is why folks online are filling in the blanks. Cinephiles who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are hyped about seeing various teams of heroes collide: The Avengers, The X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and the New Avengers aka Thunderbols. Bucky is helping to lead the latter group, and per a rumor on Twitter, Stan's signature character will be wielding the claw shields that Steve Rogers used in Infinity War's Battle of Wakanda. The report claims:

it looks like Shuri gives Bucky the same triangular claw shields that Steve used in Infinity War 😏

This sounds pretty awesome, and a great way for Doomsday to connect to the previous Avengers movies. Bucky Barnes has a good relationship with the Wakandans, who gifted him with not only his metallic arm but the Vibanium wings that have been worn by Sam Wilson as Captain America. So it seems logical that the fictional country might hook him up with even more hardware for the impending battle against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

This is just a rumor at this point, so we should probably take it with a grain of salt for the time being. But Sebastian Stan was confirmed to appear in the Doomsday cast announcement, making it even more believable. We'll just have to wait and see Bucky gets these new weapons when The Russo Brothers' blockbuster hits theaters this December.

When we catch up with Black Widow and Captain America in Avengers: Infinity War, they've been living on the lam. Steve dropped his signature shield after the final battle of Civil War, so he needed some new weapons ahead of fighting Thanos and his forces. T'Challa famously says "get this man a shield", in the midst of battle preparation and he was treated to two claw-like weapons from Wakanda.

(Image credit: Marvel)

The Captain America Doomsday trailer confirmed that Chris Evans would be back for the project, which is another reason why it might make narrative sense for Bucky to wield the same weapons that his best friend once did. Alas, we'll need to be patient to see if this rumor ends up being legit.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we get a full trailer for the project sooner rather than later.