Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Will Reportedly Bring Back A Fan Favorite Character From The Original Series And I’m So Hyped

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly treating fans to new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will recall how Netflix produced a number of shows in the MCU, and how some those stories/characters have been brought back recently. Daredevil: Born Again was one title that got this done, and a rumor about Season 2 claims a fan favorite character is finally returning to the shared universe: Elodie Yung's Elektra Natchios.

What we know about Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is pretty limited, but it sounds like we're getting even more connections to the former Netflix shows. Fans are hyped or Krysten Ritter to return as Jessica Jones, and a rumor claims Elektra might join the fun too. This comes to us from scooper Daniel Richtman (via SuperheroHype), and I so hope this rumor turns out to be true.

For those who don't remember, Elektra debuted in Season 2 of Daredevil, before returning as one of the main antagonists of The Defenders. She and Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock had a romantic relationship, which was made complicated due to the crime and action of Hell's Kitchen. After her death in Season 2 was a shocker, but not as surprising as her being resurrected by Sigourney Weaver in The Defenders. She's been noticeably missing from the MCU for years, but it looks like that might change in the second season of Born Again.

The finale of The Defenders saw Matt and Elektra kiss ahead of their apparent deaths as Midland Circle collapsed on top of them. While Season 3 of Daredevil revealed that Cox's hero was still alive, we haven't seen or heard from Elektra in many years.

Ever since Cox returned to the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, fans have been wondering if Elektra might show up again. It sounds like the second season of Daredevil: Born Again will offer more connections to the Netflix shows. And if Jessica Jones is coming back, why not bring back Elektra as well?

Of course, Marvel fans know that the character did recently get some screen time in the MCU. But rather than Elodie, Jennifer Garner reprised her Elektra in Deadpool & Wolverine. Still, it would be epic to see the version of the character that appeared in Netflix's Marvel shows return to the screen. So we'll have to wait and see if this report about Born Again Season 2 ends up being factual.

It's thrilling that so many of the Netflix Marvel actors have been able to return to the shared universe years later. That includes Jon Bernthal's Punisher, who appeared in Season 1 of Born Again and will also have a role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Hopefully Elektra is getting the same treatment.

Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again is currently expected to arrive on Disney+ in March of 2026. As we get closer to its release, hopefully the studio offers more information about what to expect from the series' return. Fingers (and sai) crossed that Elektra is included.