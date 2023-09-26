Bringing Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman And Other OG Marvel Heroes Into This Fanmade Avengers 6 Poster Is The Pick Me Up I Needed Today

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth presence in the entertainment industry, spanning movies, TV shows, and even theme parks. There are a number of upcoming Marvel movies that fans are eager for information for, including the next two Avengers flicks. Since the shared universe is leaning into the concept of the multiverse, it seems like just about anything could happen in those crossover events. And bringing Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman and other OG Marvel heroes into this fan made Avengers 6 posters is the pick me up I needed today.

While the next big team-up movie is Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, that will be followed up with the equally mysterious Avengers: Secret Wars . If the latter film follows the comic book plot of the same name, it would seemingly open the door for a wild crossover that puts heroes and villains alike into combat. Now we can imagine what that might look like thanks to fan art on Instagram , which includes countless surprising choices from past Marvel movies. Check it out below:

Honestly, my head is spinning. This is a bigger and more insane crossover than Marvel fans could ever dream, full of returning faces who stepped away from their roles before the inception of the MCU. So seeing them not only return to their roles but also presumably fight each other would be mind blowing. Hey, a fandom can dream, can’t it?

The above image comes to us from the Instagram of an artist called Arifinity. They’ve got thousands of followers on instagram, largely thanks to epic fan art surrounding Marvel lore. And as moviegoers wait for more information about what’s coming in the next two Avengers movies, fan theories and art is likely going to keep on coming.

Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man is front and center in this fan poster for Avengers 6, and his return actually doesn’t seem totally out of the question. After all, he and Andrew Garfield suited back up as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Hugh Jackman is making his return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, so he seems like a choice that’s actually possible. Jennifer Garner is also rumored to return as Elektra in that Ryan Reynolds movie, and she’s on this fan poster too.

Some heroes in this image that are sure to turn heads are the OG Fantastic Four cast, including Chris Evans as the Human Torch. Ben Affleck’s Daredevil is also featured, despite Charlie Cox being the MCU’s official version of the hero. We also see Wesley Snipes' Blade, two different variations of the Hulk, and Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider. There’s really too many heroes to name, many of which would break the internet if they actually showed up in the MCU.