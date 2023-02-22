Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Tom Holland Explains What Went Through His Head When He Was Told They Wanted To Bring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Back
An all-time great decision.
Like so many Spider-Man fans on opening night, I’ll never ever forget the moment when Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire appeared on the screen during 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Nothing has matched the absolute eruption from the theater on opening night when all three live-action Peter Parkers came together, and I think it’s going to be a while until a Marvel moment as electric as that happens again. I still have to remind myself it actually happened, so these recent comments from Tom Holland about finding out about the whole thing are really taking me back.
Holland reflected on getting to star with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the upcoming Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home The Official Movie Special Book (via Marvel). Here’s how he responded when asked where his mind went when he learned of the concept:
My thoughts exactly. Even with all the rumors and leaks, I just felt like there was no way all three Spider-Man actors would come together for the ultimate crossover that will now go down in history among the best Marvel moments. When Tom Holland first heard the idea, he didn’t think it was possible, but it very much did happen and the idea is way up there in our Spider-Man movies ranked list.
Holland’s recent interview about No Way Home is from a special in-depth behind-the-scenes book about the 2021 release, hitting shelves on February 28. The keepsake comes as we await developments on the fourth Spider-Man movie. Holland is currently taking a break from acting, but last week, Marvel boss Kevin Feige shared that “big ideas” are being cooked up for Holland’s next appearance as the writers are “just putting pen to paper now.”
Spider-Man: No Way Home not only beautifully rounded out Tom Holland’s trilogy, but helped offer some closure for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions of the characters after both of their franchises ended more abruptly. As Garfield has since opened up about the movie, he had this “undone feeling” about the role since his third Amazing Spider-Man movie was scrapped. While we don’t know what the future now holds for Spider-Man in the MCU, Maguire said he would absolutely say yes to reprising the role again after the recent experience.
As we all collectively continue to geek out about the fact that No Way Home did in fact happen and await what’s next for Holland’s Peter Parker, the next Spidey fix will be in the form of the 2023 new movie release Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which swings into theaters on June 2.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor's Terminator 2 voice over.
