What If’s New Captain Carter Episode Featured Wasp In The Avengers, And The Head Writer Revealed How Hope Van Dyne Joined The Superhero Team
This founding Avengers lineup looks a little different.
We’re in the midst of What If… ? Season 2, and while the first four of these new episodes explored new universes never visited in the Marvel multiverse, the fifth episode, titled “What If... Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?”, reunited us with the superheroic version of Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter we met in Season 1 (not to be confused with the Captain Carter who died in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness). By this point, Captain Carter has helped found her universe’s version of The Avengers, but in addition to her obviously taking Steve Rogers’ spot as one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, we also saw The Wasp in the lineup rather than Hulk. What If… ? Head writer A.C. Bradley has now revealed how Hope van Dyne became one of the first Avengers in this reality.
After noticing fan inquiries, Bradley went on X to confirm that this was indeed Hope at the Battle of New York in Captain Carter’s universe, with the two of them fighting alongside Black Widow, Iron Man, Thor and Hawkeye. The writer started off by saying that because Captain Carter ended World War II earlier in this universe, “the feminist movement occurred immediately after the war.” This produced a “ripple effect” that led to “more female SHIELD agents, heroes, & women in positions of authority.” Bradley continued:
Within the main MCU continuity, Peggy Carter, Howard Stark and Colonel Chester Phillips founded S.H.I.E.L.D shortly after World War II. So because Hank Pym, and presumably Janet van Dyne, didn’t get involved with the agency until the late 1960s in the cornerstone universe, I suspect means that the S.H.I.E.L.D. of Captain Carter’s universe didn’t get started until a few decades later, assuming they were still born on the same dates.
Whether that’s the case or not, the combination of Hank and Janet’s holding more important positions in S.H.I.E.L.D., along with this universe’s Janet likely not gettin trapped in the Quantum Realm, resulted in Hope van Dyne becoming Wasp earlier on in Captain Carter’s universe. Conversely, the main version of Evangeline Lilly’s character didn’t inherit the mantle until Ant-Man’s post-credits scene. You can get the quick taste of Wasp in action during "What If... Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?” below:
Given that Wasp took Hulk’s spot in the original Avengers lineup in Captain Carter’s universe, it’s unclear if this means this Bruce Banner was never bombarded with gamma radiation. However, A.C. Bradley did share that Bruce is still affiliated with the superhero team, as well provided additional information about this corner of the multiverse:
We do briefly see the elderly Bucky Barnes in “What If... Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?”, but I won’t go into detail about how his involvement in the story, nor how this episode ends given that it just came out. While it remains to be seen if we’ll ever cross paths with this version of Wasp again, given that they’re three episodes of What If… ? left to be delivered before the 2023 TV schedule is wrapped up, plus a third season of this animated series greenlit for the upcoming Marvel TV shows lineup, it stands to reason we’ll see Hope van Dyne again in one form or another again on the show.
Stream What If… ? with your Disney+ subscription, which you can also use to view nearly all the Marvel movies in order and the MCU’s live-action TV shows. Don’t forget that the What If… ? spinoff Marvel Zombies will hit the 2024 TV schedule at a yet-to-be-revealed date.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
Most Popular
By Mike Reyes
By Megan Behnke