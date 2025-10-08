'Everything’s Easy After Working At Marvel.’ What It’s Really Like Working At The Disney Studio With Stars Like Benedict Cumberbatch And Tom Hiddleston
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been going strong for a decade and change, consistently releasing new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will recall that writer Michael Waldron created Loki and also penned Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And he recently explained what it's really like working within the giant franchise, and why other gigs are easier after contributing to the MCU. Let's break it all down.
What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but Waldron returned to pen the screenplay alongside Stephen McFeely. But he's also behind Glen Powell's new show Chad Powers (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription). While speaking with The Wrap to promote that project, he explained how much he learned while working in the MCU. In his words:
Honestly, this seems pretty daunting. Jumping into the Marvel machine seems difficult enough, let alone collaborating with major movie stars like Tim Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Elizabeth Olsen. But that's exactly what Waldron did for Loki and Doctor Strange 2. And he'll work with even more names on Doomsday, which is arguably the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie coming down the line.
The Doomsday cast announcement teased just how big the ensemble of that blockbuster is, with entire teams of superheroes getting in on the fun. That includes the Avengers and even the OG stars of the X-Men movies. I can only imagine how many new stories Waldron will get out of that behemoth title.
Later in that same interview, the Heels writer went on to share how working within the MCU has changed the way he looks at other projects. In his words:
Yeah, that tracks. There are a ton of eyes on every new Marvel project, and fans aren't shy about sharing their opinions online. The pressure is definitely on, but I'm a huge fan of Michael Waldron's work on both Loki and Doctor Strange 2. And I can't wait to see what he's got cooked up for the next two Avengers movies.
In the same interview, he was asked to confirm that he's writing Secret Wars now that Doomsday has seemingly wrapped principal photography. He responded resoundingly with:
It really sounds like Waldron has found the right way for him to work, balancing his MCU responsibilities with other passion projects like Chad Powers. And I personally can't wait to see what he's got planned for the next two Avengers movies.
All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. As for Chad Powers, new episodes air Tuesdays on Hulu.
