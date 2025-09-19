Why Marvel Fans Think Avengers: Doomsday Has Wrapped Principal Photography

Avengers: Doomsday is already one of the biggest projects on the upcoming movie calendar. Beyond the fact that it has a massive cast of MCU stars, we know surprisingly little about the new film. It’s been in production for the last few months, but it appears that principal photography may have been completed, meaning that most, but likely not all, of the work in front of the camera could either be done or close to it.

While we know when production began on Avengers: Doomsday, as that was part of the massive cast list announcement livestream, and a few of the actors have talked, without saying much, about their experiences filming, when Doomsday was going to wrap is anybody’s guess. However, a post on Twitter purports to show a piece of art that crew members received as a thank-you gift ahead of filming wrapping.

‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ crew members were gifted artwork of Doctor Doom ahead of wrapping filming. pic.twitter.com/8CmKb2DECnSeptember 18, 2025

To be sure, even if the art is completely on the level, we don’t know how far ahead of filming it was presented, so it’s possible principal photography hasn’t quite ended yet, though it would seem likely that day is very soon. While one would expect a movie like Avengers: Doomsday with its massive cast, including several returning X-Men stars, would take longer than your average movie to film, based on how long it has been, it does seem likely that the wrap-up is coming soon.

At the very least, it does appear some individual actors have wrapped their time on Doomsday. Chris Hemsworth has indicated he’s done on the film, which has fans nervous. A recent video post from Hemsworth had fans afraid Thor would die in the upcoming film, and while the actor explained away the situation, many are still concerned for the God of Thunder.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that Avengers: Doomsday is all that close to being done, and we don't know if filming is actually over. Any movie of this size works reshoots into its schedule. While the reshoots will likely be for small details and fill-in shots that the production discovers it needs during the editing process, it isn’t unheard of for movies to go through significant reshoots to change parts of the story, add or remove characters, or otherwise make significant changes.

Avengers: Doomsday's release date is still well over a year away, but that time certainly won’t be wasted. Post-production work on the film likely started before filming was complete. Considering the number of superheroes doing impossible things that will need to be on screen at various points, every single frame of film may need to have some sort of CGI work done. It’s a time-consuming process, and digital artists often don’t have enough time to do the job right. Hopefully, 15 months will be enough to prevent crunch on the part of the artists.

With the movie possibly moving into post-production, there will be even more people who have their eyes on Avengers: Doomsday, at least parts of it, which increases the odds that rumors and spoilers could leak. For those people curious about what the next Avengers movie will mean to the MCU, this is good news, but if you’re looking to avoid spoilers, you'd best be careful going forward.