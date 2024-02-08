Captain America: Brave New World’s Falcon Actor Filmed In Atlanta In 90-Degree Weather. The Trick He Learned From Anthony Mackie To Keep From Misery In The Suit
The MCU's new Falcon is learning a few things from the MCU's new Captain America.
The next Captain America movie will be very different from the ones before, as it will be the first to star the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new Captain America, Sam Wilson (played by Anthony Mackie.) Along with the new Cap, the Captain America: Brave New World cast will also include a new Falcon, as Danny Ramirez will be taking on that mantle. Ramirez is learning a lot from his predecessor, including how to survive inside the costume.
Many actors who have played superheroes have complained that the superhero costumes aren’t very comfortable. That must be extra true when filming in Atlanta in the summer heat and humidity. Ramirez tells Variety he followed Anthony Mackie’s lead when it came to finding ways to keep cool. He said…
Anthony Mackie may be new to playing Captain America, having only appeared that way briefly in the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Disney+ series, but certainly, he is not new to playing superheroes. The suit may have changed, but Mackie has certainly learned a thing or two about how to be as comfortable as possible while filming MCU movies, and this certainly wasn’t his first summer filming in Atlanta.
Captain America: Brave New World is one of several upcoming Marvel movies set for a 2025 release. We’ll have to wait another year to see just what we’re going to get from the new hero, but Danny Ramirez seems quite happy about what we’re going to get. When asked what fans should be excited about, he said…
Great action scenes are one thing we certainly expect from MCU movies, but to hear Ramirez, it sounds like director Julius Onah has a few other tricks up his sleeve that might make the movie something unique among MCU projects. This could be something special.
While we’re going to have to wait a while to see this sequence that Ramirez is talking about, it’s certainly getting us excited for the future. There is only one MCU movie on the 2024 release schedule, Deadpool 3. This will likely make the wait for the rest of the new MCU projects that much harder to handle, but as long as these new movies end up being worth the wait, fans will cope.
