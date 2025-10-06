Robert Downey Jr. And Tom Holland Have Reunited, But It's Not For The MCU

Fans of the MCU were treated to a delightful surprise this week when Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland reunited, not for a new Marvel movie or a 2025 movie release , but behind a countertop, promoting a new collaboration between their respective beverage brands. The result? A limited-edition pairing of non-alcoholic coffee drinks from BERO Brewing and Happy Coffee, and yes, the vibes are immaculate.

The collaboration was unveiled on BeroBrewing.com and picked up steam thanks to fan accounts like @thollandrchive . In a short promo clip, Downey and Holland stand side by side in a stylish kitchen, looking both serious and a little playful as the actors try to take the spotlight before the camera pulls focus to a product reveal: the limited-edition BERO x Happy Coffee Draught and the aptly named “Eternal Hoptimist” ground coffee blend.

Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. reunite to tease a collaboration between their companies, BERO and Happy Coffee! pic.twitter.com/J0srubl3IJOctober 5, 2025

According to the official site announcement, the collaboration includes two products: a rich, non-alcoholic Coffee Draught from BERO with under 0.5% ABV, and a smooth, nut-flavored ground coffee blend co-branded with Happy Coffee, appropriately titled “eternal hoptimist.” Both items are marked as limited edition, and based on the hype, they may not stay in stock for long.

On the banner image of the BERO Brewing website, Downey Jr. and Holland can be seen raising a mug and a pint glass, clearly enjoying the fruits of their collaboration. The entire campaign radiates a relaxed vibe, which is a far cry from their more intense Marvel alter egos.

(Image credit: Disney / Marvel Studios)

Fans will see both actors back in cape mode, returning to the 2026 movie schedule for new superhero movies . Holland’s fourth Spider-Man film is scheduled for release on July 31, 2026, while Downey is making his highly anticipated return to the MCU as Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday .

The two aren't officially slated to share the screen (Holland hasn’t been announced as part of Doomsday’s sprawling cast ), but there’s always room for surprises, especially with the Russo Brothers involved. Until then, it’s just fun to see them reunited and channeling their chemistry into something entirely different, like limited-edition coffee.

Naturally, fans lit up over the reunion. Here’s what some of them had to say:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

@_Dantrix_ – “love to see them together ”

– “love to see them together ” @secrethollandx – “It's so good to see RDJ collabing/in the promo for this project that means so much for Tom, after years of friendship and what it can mean for Robert too.”

– “It's so good to see RDJ collabing/in the promo for this project that means so much for Tom, after years of friendship and what it can mean for Robert too.” @sky4queen – “Irondad and Spiderson ”

– “Irondad and Spiderson ” @mmarti2001 – “So… is Spidey potentially in Doomsday? ”

– “So… is Spidey potentially in Doomsday? ” @sxgames77 – “It's nice to see Tom and Robert together.”

No word yet on whether this is a one-time drop or the start of something bigger, but based on the fan response, it’s already a hit. Both actors have been open about their interests outside the MCU, and this feels like a perfect fit.