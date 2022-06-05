The Rock Hypes Up The New Black Adam Trailer With Some Sweet BTS Photos

DC Films’ long awaited superhero flick Black Adam is finally set to hit later this year, and no one seems more excited than lead actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The star has been in the midst of reshoots as of late but has still made time to share behind-the-scenes photos (some of which show off his unreal thighs and tree trunk-like biceps ). Fans have gotten to see snippets of footage from the movie, but a full trailer is finally set to be released this coming week. Johnson has been doing what he can to get fans hyped for its arrival and most recently did so by dropping some sweet new BTS snapshots.

Based on the caption of his Instagram post, Dwayne Johnson seems to finally be finished with his work on Black Adam. But it’s probably the black-and-white images that’ll truly capture his followers’ attention. In them, the star can be seen taking direction from director Jaume Collet-Serra and making some ominous poses in front of the camera. Check out the post for yourself:

With the images and footage that have been shared so far, I can honestly say that it’s almost impossible for The Rock not to look epic while wearing the costume. (He fills it out so well that his back muscles look like they could burst out of the suit.) These teases may be small, but they’ve provided fans with a solid sense of the creative approach the film is taking. Other images have also shown off just how massive the set is. It would seem that this production is truly a labor of love, and I’m excited to see what the first trailer has to offer.

Dwayne Johnson previously hyped up the trailer this past week by posting a brand new image of his DC villain (or antihero?). The intense glare is intimidating enough, so one can only imagine how scary the man might be when he unleashes the true might of his powers. Hopefully, his ancient abilities will be on display in the new trailer. Johnson’s been consistently talking smack about how powerful his character is (and even teasing a crossover with Superman ).

Aside from the titular warrior, I’m also hoping to see more of the Justice Society of America in the new trailer. New DC Extended Universe players like Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman (who sounds like a badass) and Doctor Fate, played by the highly likable Pierce Brosnan , more than deserve their time in the sun. One would think that they’ll be highlighted more heavily in this round of footage.

With the teases we’ve received so far, I’m expecting the Black Adam trailer to be a sight to behold. The Rock never holds back when it comes to his blockbusters, and I’m sure he’s about to unleash a true superhero epic upon the public. In the meantime though, I wouldn’t mind one or two more slight teases.