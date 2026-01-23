I'm So Here For Jason Momoa's One-Word Response About Playing Lobo In New Supergirl Footage

Supergirl is next on the upcoming DC movies slate, giving Milly Alcock’s Kara Zor-El the spotlight following her cameo at the end of last year’s Superman. On top of that, this 2026 movie release is also a big deal for seeing Jason Momoa taking on the role of Lobo following his time as Aquaman in the DCEU. We got our first glimpse of Momoa’s Lobo in the first Supergirl trailer last month, and there’s already some new footage to absorb to accompany the Dune alum giving an amazing one-word response about playing the character.

This comes to us straight from DC Studios, with the video first showing Jason Momoa giving his reaction about taking part in Supergirl as Lobo, then giving us some new moments with the DC Universe’s take on the Main Man. See for yourself:

“Finally” sums it up nicely, and the cigar is also a cool touch. You have to remember that Jason Momoa was chomping at the bit to play Lobo even before he was cast as Aquaman. That’s not to say that playing Arthur Curry, one of the founding members of the Justice League, wasn’t a big deal, especially considering that 2018’s Aquaman is still DC’s highest-grossing movie of all time. But Momoa has been a fan of the Czarnian bounty hunter from the comics for ages, not to mention how many people fancast him in the role. Then at the end of 2024, it was finally confirmed that Momoa would bring Lobo to life in Supergirl.

This is the second time Lobo has been portrayed in live-action, with Emmett Scanlan previously playing him in the TV show Krypton. Needless to say, though, that Supergirl will be many people’s first exposure to Lobo, so it’s great that he’s being played by someone who’s so passionate about the character. Specific details about how Jason Momoa’s Lobo fits into Supergirl haven’t been revealed yet, though. He didn’t appear in the comic book series Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which this movie is adapting, so it’s anyone’s guess how he’ll cause trouble for the Kryptonian superhero.

Supergirl sees Kara celebrating her 23rd birthday by traveling across the galaxy with Kryptn. However, her partying will be interrupted when she meets Eve Ridley’s Ruthye Marye Knoll, who’s on a mission to exact vengeance on Matthias Schoenaerts’ Krem of the Yellow Hills, her father’s murderer. The cast also includes David Krumholtz as Zor-El, Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze, Ferdinand Kingsley as Elias Knoll, and Diarmaid Murtagh as Drom Baxton, as well as David Corenswet reprising Superman, a.k.a. Kal-El/Clark Kent.

Directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira, Supergirl will deliver to us the first cinematic Lobo and much more on June 30. After all these years of Jason Momoa enthusiastically pitching himself as Lobo, I’m looking forward to seeing what he does as the character and will also cross my fingers we see more of him in the DCU.