Baby Krypto Will Appear In Supergirl, And Fans Are Freaking Out

The DCU is still early in its run, but we're gotten a number of exciting projects in theaters and streaming. The next upcoming DC movie heading to theaters is Supergirl, with the newest teaser debuting our first look at Baby Krypto. And the internet is absolutely losing their minds over the mischievous pooch.

What we know about Supergirl is limited, but fans who have watched the DC movies in order will recall that Krypto was a serious scene stealer in James Gunn's Superman. He'll be back in Craig Gillespie's movie, and the latest teaser showed him as puppy on Krypton. Check it out below:

I mean how cute is that? James Gunn's dog is the inspiration for Krypto, and the superpowered dog somehow got even more adorable in this puppy form. While he'll never be a good dog, this look at him and Kara meeting is already tugging at my heart strings. And I'm not the only one.

The term "Baby Krypto" started trending on Twitter shortly after the new Supergirl clip was released, and there are plenty of responses online of folks freaking out over the character in its puppy form. Some tweets include:

Baby Krypto is adorable. - @DCUPRIMETV

Baby Krypto is the cutest thing ever! He must be protected at all costs! - @giselleb1234

baby krypto is the cutest thing ever and i would absolutely die for him. - @pascalsreed

The new Krypto poster for Supergirl is adorable, but is making the Superdog the emotional centerpiece of Kara's story a genius move or just shameless cute-bait marketing? - @MustafaTracker

Similar vibes… Baby Krypto Baby Groot - @ErikDavis

Points were made. While there are plenty of folks freaking out about Baby Krypto, there are some folks online finding his similarities to other superhero characters. Namely Baby Groot, which was made into countless pieces of merch upon Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's release. And I'm ready for Supergirl to take my money in exchange for memorabilia of the title character's beloved dog.

Supergirl director Craig Gillespie told CinemaBlend that Krypto was going to have a major role to play in the blockbuster, and it should be interesting to see how he's utilized. While he chewed the scenery (literally) in Superman, he's actually Kara's dog. As such, they should have an especially strong relationship... especially since she's lost her entire planet.

I will say that I'm a little nervous about Krypto's fate in Supergirl. Are they putting him at the front of the marketing because something is going to happen to him in the mysterious DC flick? Only time will tell, but it seems like fans will riot if he's hurt or killed of.

All will be revealed when Supergirl hits theaters on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list.