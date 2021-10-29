Spider-Man Fan Art Imagines Timothée Chalamet Replacing Tom Holland As Peter Parker

Comic book movies are everywhere, but some characters stand out as fan favorites. Spider-Man is definitely in that category, and has been adapted for film a number of times already. And some wild Spider-Man fan art imagines Dune’s Timothée Chalamet Replacing Tom Holland As Peter Parker.

The current live-action Peter Parker is played by none other than Tom Holland, who brought a youthful naivety to the character that moviegoers immediately responded to. Actress Zendaya stars in both the Spider-Man and Dune franchises , which is why some fan art brought Timothée Chalamet into the mix. Check it out for yourself below,

Honestly, I can’t look away. With some A+ photoshop Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet were transformed from themselves to MJ and Peter Parker. And you've got to admit that the Dune star looks awesome in Spider-Man’s signature suit.

The above images come to su from the Instagram of artist Samuel Cheve. They’ve got a clear interest in Marvel properties, especially the mysterious Spider-Man: No Way Home. And while the fandom waits for more official footage , now we can imagine what Timothée Chalamet could look like as the iconic web-slinger.

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet have been making all sorts of headlines recently, as the pair of young actors promoted the release of Dune. That’s where the above image originates, before being edited to give them the appearance of MJ and Peter Parker.

This format of fan art may become more popular in the coming years, as Dune Part II was recently confirmed by Warner Bros. Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya are going to be spending way more time with each other, with the latter actress only having a limited role in Denis Villeneuve’s first movie. As for Tom Holland’s future in the MCU, things seem very much up in the air.

Tom Holland debuted as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War, and Spider-Man: No Way Home will mark his whopping sixth movie in the role. But Holland’s contract is seemingly up after the threequel arrives, so it’s unclear when he’ll be back. Does that mean Zendaya’s time as MJ will come to an end as well?

It’s hard for Spider-Man fans to even think about the future considering how high anticipation for No Way Home currently is. There are countless rumors about what Jon Watts’ threequel might contain, and it certainly looks like the multiverse is coming into play. Two more villains were recently confirmed for the project, and fans are hoping to see a second trailer soon.

While Timothée Chalamet looks awesome as Spider-Man, moviegoers probably shouldn’t hold their breath to see the Call Me By Your Name actor in such a role. Chalamet was recently quoted saying that a mentor’s advice was to never do a superhero movie. Luckily the Dune franchise is there to scratch that itch.