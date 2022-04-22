A Wildly Obscure Spider-Man Character Was Shown In No Way Home And Sony Just Confirmed Their Existence

Spider-Man fans had fun speculating on the silhouettes spotted in the purple cracks caused by Doctor Strange’s spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Because Peter Parker’s wish had gone awry, every figure in the multiverse who knew that Parker was Spider-Man was crossing over into the prime MCU timeline. Kraven the Hunter and Scorpion were clearly outlined in the purple magic void (though we don’t know for sure if that Kraven shape was modeled after Aaron Taylor Johnson ), Black Cat and the Rhino also were included. But a new video detailing Spider-Man: No Way Home Easter eggs has been released by Sony, and it confirms the presence of an obscure Spider-Man character who I’ve not yet heard speculated.

In the video posted to Sony’s YouTube , the special features on the Spider-Man: No Way Home Blu-ray break down the villains who cameo during this pivotal scene. Kraven and Scorpion are mentioned. And then the video confirms that the figure to the left of the cover art in the below photo is none other than the six-armed Spider-Man who appeared in the Marvel Comics for a three-issue arc in 1971.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

How did Spider-Man end up with four additional arms? Around this time in the narrative of The Amazing Spider-Man series, Peter Parker was incredibly frustrated by all of the terrible things happening in his life, many of which he attributed to the fact that he had an alter ego in Spider-Man. Fed up with the powers bestowed upon him, Peter whips up a formula that he thinks is going to remove the radiation that caused his enhancements. Instead, it turned him into this:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Now, given the sheer number of Spider-Man villains who could be showcased in this wild crossover moment, why would Sony choose to include the six-armed Spidey in the purple haze? It’s worth noting that when Peter Parker had these six arms, one of the villains he encountered before Curt Connors healed him was Morbius the Living Vampire, who Jared Leto brought to life in a standalone movie earlier this year. In fact, this storytelling arc marked the debut of Morbius. Does this hint at the fact that if and when Leto’s Morbius and a Spider-Man cross paths , there could be a live-action version of this monstrosity on screen? Sony confirming that the six-armed Spider-Man exists in the multiverse is a pretty cool indicator that we’re one step closer to seeing him realized in a feature film.