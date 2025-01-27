The superhero genre continues to be wildly popular, with a various cinematic universes competing at the box office. Fans that spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will recall three different Peter Parkers who have swung onto the big screen as Spider-Man. That includes Andrew Garfield, who starred in two movies (which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription). And an Amazing Spider-Man writer has a blunt take on the cancelled third movie.

Moviegoers were thrilled when Garfield and Tobey Maguire got to reprise their roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home, many of whom are hoping they return again in upcoming Marvel movies. While we wait for confirmation of this, Amazing Spider-Man writer Alex Kurtzman spoke to ScreenRant about the scrapped threequel. He got honest about when it was dropped, saying:

You know, we never wrote it. We never wrote it. I did 2 and that was it for me.

There you have it. While fan campaigns for The Amazing Spider-Man 3 have increased since No Way Home, it turns out that the blockbuster never got even close to shooting. While there may have been ideas about how to continue the story of Garfield's Peter Parker, a script was never actually written. Talk about a bummer.

Reports about what might have gone down in Amazing Spider-Man 3 have been trickling out in the years since it was cancelled, leaving moviegoers with some serious FOMO as a result. And while hardcore Marvel fans are still imagining potential plot points like The Sinister Six, it turns out that the writing process hadn't even begun when Sony pulled the plug on Garfield's third solo movie.

The cancellation of the third Amazing Spider-Man movie caught some fans by surprised, as there was also chatter about possible spinoffs from the Andrew Garfield franchise. But in the end Sony decided to give that universe the chop, which allowed for the entrance of Tom Holland's Peter Parker just a few years later in Captain America: Civil War.

While Alex Kurtzman didn't work on the original Amazing Spider-Man movie, he wrote the sequel alongside Roberto Orci and Jeff Pinkner. Despite the second movie being the catalyst for the trilogy ending early, the movie had some truly memorable sequences including Gwen Stacy's infamous death. That ended up being arguably the franchise's most iconic moment, one that was recreated with MJ when Garfield returned in No Way Home.

As previously mentioned, fans have been wanting to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3 come together since Tom Holland's threequel hit theaters in 2021. Garfield's tenure as Peter Parker has been seeing a renaissance, and only time will tell if we get to see him or Tobey Maguire in future crossover projects like Avengers: Doomsday.

The next Marvel movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.