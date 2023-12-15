Wild Spider-Man 4 Rumor Claims Big Marvel Characters Are Joining Tom Holland

MCU fans have been clamoring for new Spider-Man 4 news since it was announced. Of course, the recently concluded actors’ and writers’ strikes and Tom Holland’s acting break caused some delays for the sequel. There have been numerous rumors floating around the movie with no confirmation from Marvel Studios, Sony Pictures, or Holland. But new wild Spider-Man 4 rumors have emerged, claiming that big Marvel characters are joining the MCU star.

Spider-Man 4 speculation pops up occasionally. The most prominent rumor is the worlds of the Web-slinger and Daredevil finally colliding with Wilson Fisk (aka Kingpin) reportedly serving as the main villain. According to Comic Book Movie, part of the rumor might be true, claiming Matt Murdock will play a sizeable role in the untitled fourth Spider-Man movie. This rumor makes sense as Charlie Cox’s Man Without Fear first crossed paths with Spidey in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Since then, Cox has appeared in the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. He’s even set to star in a new TV series Daredevil: Born Again, which experienced a recent creative overhaul.

Another MCU stalwart might join the reported duo as the publication alleged that Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man might appear in the third sequel. It was alleged Marvel is considering placing Ant-Man in the still-in-development film. Doing this might be the studios’ way of redeeming Rudd after the poor reception of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

If the rumors are true, this could be fun for MCU fans. In the comics and on the screen, Peter Parker and Matt Murdock shared the same home in New York City, which led to multiple run-ins between the two heroes. It would be fun to see Tom Holland and Charlie Cox interact for a longer stretch. Adding Paul Rudd into the mix could add some light and fun to the high-stakes world of the Web-slinger. Ant-Man and Spider-Man had some funny interactions throughout their MCU tenure.

Rampant rumors and no updates are understandable given the fourth film is early in its development process. Kevin Feige shed light on the development by revealing the writing process had begun with “big ideas” for the film. The only update since then has been from Tom Holland, who revealed the writers’ strike was holding up the process after several meetings with Marvel and Sony. However, the blockbuster success of No Way Home made the Spider-Man actor a little apprehensive about reprising his MCU role for a fourth time.

Right now, Spider-Man 4 has no release date. In the meantime, you can check out the slate of upcoming Marvel movies premiering in the coming years, including Deadpool 3. The Merc with a Mouth will return to theaters on July 26, 2024. Don’t forget to revisit Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy by watching on streaming platforms like Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video.