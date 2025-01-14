Spider-Man 4 Fan Art Brings Crossover Rumors To Life With A Musical Twist

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, thanks to content hitting both theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is the mysterious fourth Spider-Man movie, which would bring Tom Holland back to the shared universe. Not much is known about that project, but fan art brought crossover rumors to life with a musical twist. Let's break it down.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are eager to see what's next for Peter Parker, especially after Spider-Man: No Way Home's ending. While fans continue waiting as the movie is developed, they're hoping he gets crossovers with characters like Daredevil, Punisher, or even Venom. Fan art from Instagram imagined these pairings, while taking inspiration from some famous album covers. Check it out below:

A post shared by HIP BEACH (@hipbeach) A photo posted by on

I mean how cool is that? While seeing marvel characters alongside Spider-Man is thrilling enough, this musical twist on fan art makes the images all the more striking. In it we can see images inspired by famous albums like Rihanna's ANTI, Queen's Queen II, and Fleetwood Mac's Rumors. Now I suddenly want the MCU to have a musical movie.

The choices of characters for Peter Parker to interact with in these images do make a great deal of sense. Fans have been hoping to see Venom and Spider-Man interact for the entirety of Tom Hardy's trilogy, to no avail. But maybe now that those movies are done, symbiotes can finally brought into Tom Holland's Spider-Man movies.

Another popular choice for that fans want to see alongside Spidey is Daredevil. The doors for that seemingly opened when Charlie Cox appeared in No Way Home as Matt Murdock. While he was just serving as Peter Parker's lawyer in that sequence, fans have been eager to see the two New York superheroes unite on the big screen ever since.

The album cover inspired by Queen also features Jon Bernthal's Punisher, who will return to the MCU in Daredevil: Born Again. This is another NYC-based her who could easily end up interacting with Spider-Man if the right mission calls.

Finally, Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight is also featured, which is perhaps the least likely of the characters to pop up in Spider-Man 4. There's been no real updates about the character's future in the MCU since the Moon Knight series hit Disney+. But it seem like a waste to have a beloved actor like Isaac join the MCU and never use him again. So we'll just have to see what comes next.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is going to be Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. While we wait for more information about Spider-Man 4, be sure to check out the 2025 movie release dates.