Three Peter Parkers Reunite In Avengers: Secret Wars Fan Art, And I Really Hope This Happens For Real

After rumors first surfaced in 2020 about past Peter Parkers reuniting for No Way Home , it was such a relief to know it was true. Seeing Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield fighting evil together really was one of the best moments of the Home trilogy’s conclusion. One social media user brought the Three Peter Parkers together for the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Secret Wars fan art and I really hope this reunion happens again.

Back when rumors and theories were circulating online about the possibility of former Peters joining Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home, you better believe fan art was made. Before anything was confirmed, @artoftimetravel united all three Peters in a fan poster that looked unbelievable. The same digital artist returns with an Instagram post of their latest artwork of Peter 1, Peter 2 and Peter 3 based on rumors circulating that the trio would return in Avengers: Secret Wars:

Based on the realistic MCU fan art, we see the Three Peter Parkers, but they’re not exactly in a warm embrace like in the bittersweet ending of No Way Home . They’re all interlocking arms with one Spider-Man ready to punch the other. This is based on rumors that @MyTimeToShineHello posted that the three Spider-Man will be “forced to face off” against each other, possibly in different factions to defend their universes. Considering the chemistry between Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire was aces to watch, I’d love to see the three of them reunite. I refuse to believe that No Way Home will be their last time together.

Instagram users were quick to comment about how they felt seeing The Three Peters battling it out in the spectacular fan art and who would win. The majority of people believe that Tobey Maguire’s Peter would be the winner which makes sense since he’s the earliest on-screen version of Spider-Man/Peter Parker . So that should mean he has more crime-fighting experience between the three as long as his back doesn’t give out.

However, othe fans theorize that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is most likely to win so his arc will continue. There were also a lot of Instagrammers who weren’t crazy about the idea of the web-slinging trio fighting since No Way Home showed what a great team they made. If this rumor ends up being true, I doubt the Marvel Multiverse Saga will end with the three being enemies compared to finishing with a high note.

What we know so far about Avengers: Secret Wars is that it will close off the Multiverse Saga, and it's speculated the movie will be based off the 2015 Secret Wars storyline rather than the one from the '80s. Robert Downey Jr. will reprise his new MCU role as Doctor Doom with a “new age of mutants” from X-Men , as well as The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast . Preceding Secret Wars will be two MCU films: Avengers: Doomsday where Tom Holland is expected to return , and Spider-Man 4 . So if Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire really are coming back, I’d like to believe they’ll turn up in Spider-Man 4 for their bond to deepen before Secret Wars.

Seeing the Avengers: Secret Wars fan art of The Three Peters reuniting needs to become real. After seeing the brotherly companionship the trio had in No Way Home, we need that bond to continue in future movies. Hopefully, though, the three will team up compared to being pitted against each other. Avengers: Secret Wars will hit theaters on May 7, 2027. Until then, you can watch the Three Peter Parkers meet and fight various villains in No Way Home on Starz.