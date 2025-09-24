Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Tom Holland Says His New Costume Is ‘Completely Different’ From The Others (And I Hope It’s Easier To Pee In)

The Web Head is getting a fresh look in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and the star behind the superhero couldn’t be happier. Tom Holland is officially back, suiting up as Peter Parker, and while we still don’t know much about the plot, we do know one thing: Spidey’s getting a wardrobe upgrade for the upcoming Marvel movie. Also, Holland says it's completely different from the past suits, and I'm really hoping it's easier for him to pee in.

During a recent interview, Holland gave fans an early glimpse into what to expect from his latest look as the web-slinger. The quotes were posted on COMPLEX’s Instagram and, while Holland didn’t spoil any story details, he did share just enough to get fans (and probably cosplayers) buzzing. He explained:

The new suit is really designed in a completely different way to the previous iterations. It's a lot more flexible, so we can kind of lean into different sides of the character that I haven't been able to before. And I am absolutely over the moon with how it's photographing.

In other words, this isn’t just a minor texture change or color tweak, as seen in the viral behind-the-scenes looks of the costume. What this really sounds like is a complete redesign. And, given the title Brand New Day (a name that already sends comic fans into a lore spiral), the timing makes sense. With a new chapter comes new (comfier) gear.

Holland might finally be free from the spandex prison he's been trapped in since 2016. Because, let’s be real: for all their cinematic glory, Spider-Man suits are famously terrible to work in, and do your business in. About the new suit, he added:

This is a lot comfier than anything I’ve worn in the past.

Good. Because, if anyone’s earned a stretchier, more breathable suit, it’s Tom Holland. The guy’s been doing backflips in vacuum-sealed superhero fabric for nearly a decade. Also, if you’ve seen the behind-the-scenes footage from Homecoming or No Way Home, you know those suits aren’t just tight—they’re basically human Tupperware.

The Never Stop Playing performer deserves some comfort. And, for goodness' sake, costume designers, please make it so your stars can easily relieve themselves. This is a common complaint among actors about their superhero suits. It's hard to fight crime with a full bladder.

If you’ve been watching the Marvel movies in order, or more specifically, the MCU's Spider-Man franchise, you know Peter’s suits have been packed with Tony Stark’s tech—nanotech, AI, the whole deal. So you’d think, with all that CGI layered on top, they’d at least make the real suits easier to wear. Now, post-No Way Home’s ending, Peter’s starting from scratch. No Stark gadgets. No one even remembers who he is. That gives Holland’s Spidey a chance to step into a design that’s not only more grounded, but finally more comfortable.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters July 31, 2026 and should be one of the marquee titles on the 2026 movie schedule. There’s still hope we’ll see Holland, not long after his solo flick, joining forces with Earth’s Mightiest heroes in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday but, as of now, Marvel hasn’t confirmed his return.