Spider-Man's Tom Holland Talks 'Standing Up' For His Brand New Day Ideas And Reveals How Often He Has To Swap Costumes Due To The Smell

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will mark Tom Holland’s fourth outing as Marvel’s beloved wall-crawler, a milestone that no other live-action Spider-Man actor has been able to achieve. It seems clear that Holland feels he has a close connection to his character, at this point. With that, the actor said he spent a lot of time on the new movie advocating for Peter Parker, in an attempt to make the new film exactly what fans want to see. He also revealed a key detail about his on-set suits.

Tom Holland Says He Fights For “What’s Best For Peter Parker"

In a new profile in Esquire, Tom Holland says he did a lot of “sneaky research” in the time following Spider-Man: No Way Home. All of that work was done in order for him to see what fans were saying online and so that he could get an idea of what they wanted to see in the new film. The actor says the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day was the first time he’s been given the opportunity to help shape the story for Peter Parker, and he’s not letting the opportunity go to waste. Holland said…

I have such a good understanding of who Peter Parker is, and I have been so lucky that the fan base has been so vocal about what they love from the franchise. We’ve been able to really lean into those things and capitalize on those things. So I love standing up for the character, being in the room, and making sure that the decisions we make are what’s best for Peter Parker, because he really does feel like one of my best friends. It’s a really weird experience diving into the character again. It just feels like you’re hanging out with an old pal.

I can understand why Tom Holland sees Peter Parker as an “old pal.” Between Spider-Man movies, Avengers movies, and his Captain America: Civil War debut, Holland will have played Spidey seven times once Brand New Day hits theaters. That’s a significant number of appearances for any franchise, even in the MCU. Holland has made comments that some have interpreted as meaning his Spider-Man time coming to an end after the new movie, though that’s far from certain.

That amount of time in the role also, as it turns out, means a significant amount of laundry.

The Spider-Man Suit Can Get A Little Smelly After A While

Holland, like other actors, has a lot of other professional endeavors. He has Bero, his non-alcoholic beer line, and he recently became the face of a fragrance for Parda. When Esquire mentioned the potential need for a little fragrance when filming the Spider-Man movies, due to the tight suit potentially getting an unwelcome fragrance of its own, Holland admitted that it is absolutely the case, saying…

Yeah, it definitely does. I probably get a new suit every two weeks, I reckon.

I’d honestly never considered this but, obviously, it makes sense. My only question is, does the old suit get cleaned and reused down the road, or is it just disposed of? Many actors have talked about how complex (and tight) superhero costumes can be. Considering that the costume is specially made for the film and isn’t necessarily made to be regular clothing, cleaning it likely requires a special process, if it’s even possible at all.

It’s unclear how many Spidey costumes Tom Holland will need to go through filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but if the actor has any say in it, it will all be in the service of an excellent new Spider-Man movie. We'll finally see Holland in action as Peter Parker once more when his upcoming Marvel movie opens in theaters on July 31, 2026.