Watch Tom Holland, Zendaya, And Jacob Batalon Hilariously Make Fun Of Each Other’s Spider-Man Audition Tapes

While moviegoers are still reeling from Spider-Man: No Way Home’s finale, the great moments shared between Peter Parker, MJ, and Ned can live on in their minds (and on the small screen). Tom Holland is seemingly in talks to return for a new slate of Spider-Man films, but Zendaya and Jacob Batalon’s fates are still up in the air. While their onscreen relationship may have ended, their off-screen friendship continues to leave on. In being so close, it’s only fair that Holland, Zendaya, and Batalon get the chance to one last laugh in at each other’s expense.

Acting together over five years has formed a bond and rapport many won’t understand. That became noticeably clear after Sony Pictures released a video featuring the stars to celebrate No Way Home’s digital release. But it’s not just any video as Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Jacob Batalon got to relive the audition process to hilarious results. Check the co-stars lightly roasting each other’s Spider-Man audition tapes in the YouTube video below.

There’s nothing like seeing three friends laughing and pointing out the little flaws here and there. Of course, each tape was spectacular for distinct reasons. As expected, Tom Holland went all in by becoming Peter Parker – flips, web-slinging, and torso rubs included. All that came in handy when his hardest Spider-Man landing in the Far from Home sequel. That’s why Robert Downey Jr. vouched for him to become the MCU’s Spider-Man.

Jacob Batalon’s nervousness was cute as he proved why he was the perfect Ned Leeds. While the guys were more outgoing, Zendaya proved why her Hollywood ascension didn’t happen overnight as she channeled MJ’s brooding and laidback nature. But MJ’s personality didn’t come as easy to her compared to her Euphoria character Rue.

At least, they could look back at the audition tapes and see how far they’ve come. Each character (as well as their respective actor) has grown since Spider-Man: Homecoming premiered in 2017. The trio was able to end on a high note as No Way Home was the highest-grossing film of 2021 even beating Avatar’s domestic box office milestone.

Unfortunately, Peter Parker may be swinging solo in the next film as Ned, MJ, and the rest of the world forgot who he is while his superhero alter-ego is still part of the public consciousness. But fans will have to wait and see if things change in the next series of Spider-Man films.

Now, fans can relive more than hilarious audition tapes to remember the good times the co-stars shared. Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available to watch at home by subscribing to Amazon Prime. While you’re on the streamer, you can watch Homecoming, Far from Home, and other amazing movies on Amazon Prime. The sequel will be available on DVD and Blu-ray on Apr. 12.