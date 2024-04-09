Cool New Superman Fan Art Puts New Star David Corenswet Into An Iconic Moment

The currently-in-production Superman movie, simply titled the name of its titular hero, is planning to usher in the first era of James Gunn’s upcoming DC movies slate. What was formerly known as Superman: Legacy is now in the process of reinventing iconic moments we’d expect from the Last Son of Krypton, and it’s caused fans' imaginations to run wild.

So of course, it’s time to take a look at some cool fan art that pictures new star David Corenswet looking very super in a scene that anyone familiar with the character would recognize. That’s where artist/Instagram user @Zippexe comes in, as they’ve depicted the Pearl vet revealing that historic symbol of hope on his chest. You will believe this man can save the day:

In the case of Zippexe’s art, we finally see that sweet new Superman suit revealed by James Gunn at work, and this rendition looks positively stunning. But of course, this new look is revealed in a very traditional way, thanks to Clark Kent pulling a classic costumed quick change. Hype is built on such images, as both the classic and the modern meet in this beautiful image.

Such a simple detail matters, as past Superman fan art , while similarly impressive, now acts as a marker for past rounds of anticipation. Though if you’re a Lex Luthor fan, you’d still be in luck in that department, as the killer renderings of Nicholas Hoult’s iteration are still very much in play. And at this point, one can still hope that the Kryptonite-powered armor will indeed be present for the show ahead.

This feels like the first step in the next big phase of any upcoming movie’s life through fan art. More iconic Superman moments for David Corenswet and his cast mates await, as the countdown to the first phase of DC Films’ promising future ticks down.

While those of you hoping for a villain other than Lex Luthor in the mix are undoubtedly disappointed, at the very least, you now know that any future battle scenes depicted will require the rogue industrialist in order to be accurate. Though if you want to go ahead and envision what a Braniac-centric sequel might look like, that wouldn’t be a waste of time. You never know if your piece of art might be the spark that inspires the powers that be to head in that specific direction for installments to come.

We’ll get to see Superman fly into theaters in a little over a year’s time, thanks to the film’s July 11, 2025 release date. Those of you hoping to return to DCEU past are also in luck, as many of the previous incarnations of the famed comic company’s characters are waiting to be rediscovered with a Max subscription .