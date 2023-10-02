Superman: Legacy Fan Art Puts New Clark Kent David Corenswet In The Suit And Cape
David Corenswet is taking on the mantle of Superman from Henry Cavill.
The superhero genre continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment world, with various cinematic universes competing for box office supremacy. That includes DC, where new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are crafting a brand new timeline. It’ll all start with Gunn’s movie Superman: Legacy, which will not feature Henry Cavill in the title role. Some fan art for the upcoming DC movie put new Clark Kent David Corenswet in the suit and cape, and he’s really pulling it off.
The first phase of movies for the new DCU is titled Gods and Monsters, and will be kicked off with James Gunn’s take on the Man of Steel. The cast of Superman: Legacy is strong, and is led by David Corenswet’s title character. Fans are curious about what suit design he’ll get, with fan art on Instagram imagining a more classic take on the DC hero. Check it out below:
A post shared by Subi Özil (@subi.ozil)
A photo posted by on
I mean, how cool is that? Corenswet has some big shoes to fill (especially after Cavill announced his return to Superman), but he’s seemingly got the look to pull off playing such an iconic character. But is he going to get Clark’s signature hair swirl? We should be so lucky.
The above image comes to us from the Instagram of a digital artist Subi Özil. They’ve got over 16k followers on the social media platform, thanks to epic renderings of DC and Marvel heroes. And while we wait for any information or footage from Superman: Legacy, fan art and theories are likely going to circulate around online.
While James Gunn is working with David Corenswet on Superman: Legacy, not much is known about what his take on the character will be like. Fans are curious about which version of the suit will end up being adapted for the big screen, and there’s been chatter about how young Superman will be in the movie.
James Gunn recently announced a handful of characters that are going to remain for the new DC Universe. Namely, Peacemaker, Blue Beetle, and Amanda Waller. As such, fans are expecting new actors in major roles, starting with Corenswet’s Superman. We’ll also presumably get a new Batman shortly thanks to The Brave and The Bold.
Superman: Legacy is currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 11, 2025. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Most Popular
By Carly Levy
By Erik Swann
By Dirk Libbey
By Carly Levy
By Nick Venable
By Dirk Libbey