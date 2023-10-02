Superman: Legacy Fan Art Puts New Clark Kent David Corenswet In The Suit And Cape

The superhero genre continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment world, with various cinematic universes competing for box office supremacy. That includes DC, where new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are crafting a brand new timeline. It’ll all start with Gunn’s movie Superman: Legacy , which will not feature Henry Cavill in the title role. Some fan art for the upcoming DC movie put new Clark Kent David Corenswet in the suit and cape, and he’s really pulling it off.

The first phase of movies for the new DCU is titled Gods and Monsters , and will be kicked off with James Gunn’s take on the Man of Steel. The cast of Superman: Legac y is strong, and is led by David Corenswet ’s title character. Fans are curious about what suit design he’ll get, with fan art on Instagram imagining a more classic take on the DC hero. Check it out below:

A post shared by Subi Özil (@subi.ozil) A photo posted by on

I mean, how cool is that? Corenswet has some big shoes to fill (especially after Cavill announced his return to Superman ), but he’s seemingly got the look to pull off playing such an iconic character. But is he going to get Clark’s signature hair swirl? We should be so lucky.

The above image comes to us from the Instagram of a digital artist Subi Özil. They’ve got over 16k followers on the social media platform, thanks to epic renderings of DC and Marvel heroes. And while we wait for any information or footage from Superman: Legacy, fan art and theories are likely going to circulate around online.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

While James Gunn is working with David Corenswet on Superman: Legacy, not much is known about what his take on the character will be like. Fans are curious about which version of the suit will end up being adapted for the big screen, and there’s been chatter about how young Superman will be in the movie .

James Gunn recently announced a handful of characters that are going to remain for the new DC Universe. Namely, Peacemaker, Blue Beetle, and Amanda Waller. As such, fans are expecting new actors in major roles, starting with Corenswet’s Superman. We’ll also presumably get a new Batman shortly thanks to The Brave and The Bold.