Rachel Brosnahan Did Actually Get Asked About Those Superman: Legacy Audition Rumors

It’s no secret that the comic book genre is a powerful force in the entertainment industry. Fans are eager for any information about the DC Universe, especially since James Gunn and Peter Safran were named co-CEOs of the studio. There’s a ton of questions about the upcoming DC movies , especially Gunn’s upcoming movie Superman: Legacy . There have been countless rumors about who might be in the cast, and Rachel Brosnahan was recently asked about those audition rumors. Is Midge Maisel about to join the superhero genre?

We’re currently in the midst of the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel , which is available for those with an Amazon subscription . Lead actress Rachel Brosnahan’s schedule should presumably be available for more projects now, and there’s rumors that she’s in the final round of auditions to play Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy. In a video on The View’s YouTube , the 32 year-old actress was asked about the online chatter, saying:

Take everything you read on the internet with a grain of salt is my first piece of advice. It would be extraordinary. I grew up watching Lois Lane, this incredibly talented journalist who is far from a damsel in distress. I would jump at the chance if it arose.

There you have it. While she was careful not to confirm or deny these talks to join Superman: Legacy, it certainly seems like Brosnahan would love to play Lois Lane on the big screen. We’ll just have to patiently wait for information about the developing blockbuster, while countless casting rumors continue to swirl– especially about Superman himself.

Since Henry Cavill was dropped as Superman and Legacy was announced, moviegoers have been dissecting, debating, and theorizing about what’s coming next for the Man of Steel. Gunn is both directing and writing the project, and the script has been completed. Gunn’s twitter recently addressed the casting rumors, and how he feels about the actors auditioning to be part of his Superman flick. In his words:

For all of you asking, I would never comment on who is or isn’t AUDITIONING for a role. That’s the actor’s business only & isn’t something I’d make public unless they did it first after the fact (like @GlennHowerton or @ZacharyLevi having auditioned for Star-Lord & being top…May 13, 2023 See more

There you have it. So far only one major cast member has been cast for Legacy, and it’s seemingly not one of the iconic characters like Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, or Clark Kent. And it should be fascinating to see the ensemble that James Gunn assembles for the blockbuster. Given his acclaimed work on Guardians of the Galaxy and more smart money says plenty of A-list talent would be down to join in on the fun.

Rachel Brosnahan certainly seems like a great choice to play Lois Lane, and her comments on The View show that she’s got a real love for the character. Although it all depends on who Gunn casts as Superman, and what their chemistry looks like. But coming off her acclaimed run in Maisel, it would be a good time for a major franchise/studio to get her signed.