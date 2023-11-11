Superman: Legacy’s James Gunn Speaks Out About The DC Film’s Release Date Following The Hollywood Strikes

After several long months, both of the major Hollywood strikes have officially come to an end. The WGA writers strike concluded in September, while the SAG-AFTRA labor dispute ended just days ago. With all of that now behind us, many are wondering where things stand for some of the industry’s biggest flicks. DC Studios’ Superman: Legacy is such a film that fans have had questions about amid the strikes, specifically when it comes to its release date. There had recently been some positive reports about Legacy and Batman: The Brave and the Bold and, now James Gunn is officially speaking out about Supes’ movie.

James Gunn, who has historically been very active on social media – is more than aware of the speculation that’s been swirling around his highly anticipated feature. So he took to Instagram to clear the air on the status of the Man of Steel’s next big-screen outing. It was in that post that Gunn not only confirmed work on the movie progressed steadily amid the strikes but that it’s still on track to hit theaters in July 2025 as planned:

Thanks to the efforts of our talented crew, who never lost faith during the longest strikes in Hollywood history, and who never let their foot off the pedal, continuing to barrel forward, creating the most amazing character and set designs I’ve seen in my entire career, #SupermanLegacy will be making the originally planned release date of July 11, 2025. ❤️🙏

It feels so good to have that official piece of confirmation following months of uncertainty. Of all the upcoming DC movies , Legacy has definitely been one that everyone has marked on their must-see list. The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker himself seems just as excited as fans are, and you can see his post – complete with a fitting graphic – down below:

A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn) A photo posted by on

What we know about Superman: Legacy is that it won’t be an origin story but will focus on a younger Clark Kent during the early days of his superhero career. The movie will also serve as the first official entry in the all-new DCU continuity. Though he’s seen fit to call out “bullshit” rumors revolving around the movie, James Gunn has remained mostly tight-lipped on the plot details. We do know, however, that the flick will feature a number of notable characters – and not just those who are key parts of the Last Son of Krypton’s lore.

Shortly before the strikes began, it was confirmed that Supes and Lois were cast and would be played by David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, respectively. The story also includes some unexpected DC heroes played by Nathan Fillion (Green Lantern), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl) and Edi Gathegi (Mr. Terrific). And if that weren’t enough, Gotham star Anthony Carrigan will portray Metamorpho , one of the comic book brand’s weirder characters.

It’s so great to hear that the highly anticipated movie is going to hold onto its release date. That fact that work progressed – within feasible limits – amid the strikes speaks to the dedication of James Gunn and his cohorts. I don’t know about any of you, but my behind will surely be planted in a movie theater when this new Superman: Legacy finally opens.