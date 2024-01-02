‘Here We Go’: Superman: Legacy’s James Gunn Provides An Update On Where Production Stands With The First DCU Movie

Now that we're in 2024, we have just one year before James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy soars into theaters. Following the end of the divisive DCEU movies , including Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman, and Suicide Squad, the DCU is set to serve as a serious cinematic reset, which kicks off with its first chapter, Gods and Monsters . If you’re wondering where production stands on the franchise's first movie, Gunn shared some insight regarding what's going on with the newest Supes movie.

It’s hard to believe that just a few years ago, James Gunn was against directing a Superman movie . It was his feeling that over the years, enough filmmakers had provided their own fun spins on the Man of Steel. However, the Suicide Squad director realized he had a unique interpretation of his own for the iconic superhero and, with Gunn's new plans for Supes , audiences will see the early portion of Clark Kent's career as the Man of Steel. When a fan on Threads asked Gunn how production was coming along for the upcoming DC movie , he provided a hopeful update that's sure to build up everyone’s excitement:

It’s going swimmingly. Sets being built, costumes being finished, actors studying roles, prosthetics and VFX models being made, flights booked. Here we go.

As dcfilmnews replied, production really is “moving faster than a speeding bullet!” The filmmaker also confirmed to fans that costumes will be done by the time they’re ready to shoot and more than 90% of the casting is done. What we also know about James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy is that Pearl’s David Corenswet and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan will be playing Clark Kent and Lois Lane, respectively. In addition, Mad Max: Fury Road's Nicholas Hoult will be shaving his head (yet again) to play archnemesis Lex Luthor, while Santa Clarita Diet actor Skyler Gisondo will take on the iconic role of Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen. Even other heroes like Green Lantern and Mr. Terrific will be featured.

James Gunn hasn’t been able to shy away from how excited he is to work on the reboot , and it's wonderful to hear that everything is coming together nicely. I don’t blame him, considering the distinct way he plans to tell the story of the red-caped hero. What all of the Superman movies have in common in terms of storytelling is rehashing Clark Kent’s origin story of being sent to Earth as the planet Krypton explodes.

A key way this reboot will stand out is by having the movie start with Clark Kent having already donning the red cape. Just like we've seen Peter Parker getting bit by a spider in different ways, the Super director believes we've seen enough of the Big Blue Boy Scout's origin story. It's fair to say that at this point, fans should already know the Kryptonian hero's backstory.

While the casting and storytelling decisions are enough to hope for the movie success, we just have to wait and see what James Gunn and Superman: Legacy ’s stacked cast bring to the proceedings. It goes without saying that Gunn is a talented filmmaker, so he can surely bring something unique to the table. To quote him, as filming near, here we go!