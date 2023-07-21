Superpowered: The DC Story: What To Know About The Max Docuseries Before You Watch

These days, few things in the world of popular culture are more highly anticipated or, dare I say, relevant than the upcoming superhero movies flying into our theaters on a regular basis — at least half of which consist of many upcoming DC movies we have to look forward to. Of course, we know that we would never have been given the opportunity to see heroes like Batman, Superman, or Wonder Woman on the big screen if not for the comic book publisher that introduced them to the world: DC.

Any fans with a Max subscription who wish to learn more about this universe (or would like a refresher), how it came to be, and its lasting significance should look no further than the new docuseries, Superpowered: The DC Story — but first, allow us to prepare you for what is in store.

Superpowered Is A Docuseries About The History Of DC Comics

Just about everything a comic book aficionado would like to know (or could slyly acknowledge that they already knew about) about the company that brought us the Justice League, an earlier superhero team called the Justice Society of America, or countless other costumed vigilantes in the vast DC Multiverse can be found in Superpowered: The DC Story. The docuseries traces the publisher’s history from its beginning, before the concept of superheroes were even introduced, to its present incarnation as an empire covering various forms of media beyond the page.

Explains The Origins Of Iconic Superheroes And Their Cultural Influence

Whether you are a fan of the most well-known heroes and villains of the DC universe (like The Flash or The Joker) or have a soft spot for some of the most obscure, cult favorites (like Neil Gaiman’s Sandman or any of the figures under the Vertigo imprint), Superpowered gives as many characters a share of the spotlight as possible.

The series goes deep into its analyses of each character highlighted — providing the most intimate, and even controversial, details on what led their to creation, how the changing world would influence them, and they would, in turn, also bring about change in the world.

Narrated By Rosario Dawson And Featuring Interviews With Comic Book Creators And Filmmakers

In addition to its narration by Rosario Dawson — a most deserving choice for the job having played many DC characters, such as an animated Wonder Woman and one of the best Batgirl iterations, to name a few — the star-power in Superpowered is at Kryptonian levels of strength.

Through original interviews and archival footage, the series features the personal testimonies of some of the most celebrated artists and writers from DC Comics (such as Batman co-creator Bob Kane and Crisis on Infinite Earths writer Marv Wolfman) and goes behind-the-scenes on some of the best superhero movies of late, with insight from current DC Studios head, James Gunn, and actors like Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot or former Superman, Henry Cavill.

It Consists Of Three Hour-Long Episodes

Considering that DC Comics was founded in 1934, there is obviously a lot of history to cover and Superpowered gives itself ample time to focus on as much of this story as possible. The doc is split into three parts, each lasting roughly an hour long.

Co-Directed By Leslie Iwerks And Mark A. Catalena

Helming the project are two people who are already well versed in geek culture, having made a career in celebrating and explicating its history and influence.

Academy Award nominee Leslie Iwerks debuted with a documentary about her grandfather, Ub Iwerks — an important figure in the creation of Mickey Mouse — before chronicling the development of one of Hollywood’s most esteemed animation studios with 2007’s The Pixar Story and, more recently, directing the Disney+ original docuseries, The Imagineering Story, in 2019. A fellow collaborator on that title and many more of Iwerks’ projects was her co-director on Superpowered, Mark A. Catalena, who has an Emmy nomination for editing an American Masters episode focused on Johnny Carson.

Fans can now stream Superpowered: The DC Story on Max, as of June 20, 2023. Check it out for yourself to learn what it really takes to be a superhero.