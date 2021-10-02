Tom Holland Cheekily Congratulates Tom Hardy on Venom 2 Amidst Crossover Rumors

From the moment the black symbiote once bonded to Peter Parker attached itself to Eddie Brock, Spider-Man and Venom have had a unique connection in the Marvel Comics universe. While the two characters previously crossed paths on the big screen in 2007’s Spider-Man 3, the origin story for Tom Hardy’s Venom wasn’t tied to the Web-Slinger whatsoever. Nevertheless, current Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has congratulated Hardy for the release of Venom 2, a.k.a. Venom: Let There Be Carnage, amidst the rumors that these versions of Spidey and Venom might be crossing over.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Tom Holland shared with his followers that he’s looking forward to watching Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which, along with giving Tom Hardy another round as the symbiote-powered Eddie Brock, was also directed by Andy Serkis. Check out what Holland specifically said below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

It’s good to see one actor from the Spider-Man film property showing support for another actor who’s part of this franchise. You see, while Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is still resting comfortably in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his solo movies are also counted as part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which so far consists of just Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but will expand with Morbius and Kraven the Hunter. So for now, Holland’s Spider-Man and Tom Hardy’s Venom are only loosely connected, but could they somehow cross paths in the future? Well, to answer that, it’s necessary to go over something that occurs in Let There Be Carnage.

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS for Venom: Let There Be Carnage are ahead!

After Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s main story concludes, the mid-credits scene shows Eddie Brock and the Venom symbiote watching a Mexican soap opera inside a run-down motel room, but after the symbiote offers to show Eddie “the smallest fraction” of knowledge from the symbiote hive mind, the world around them starts to change. The two then find themselves in a much nicer hotel room, and the TV is now playing the news broadcast of J. Jonah Jameson revealing that Peter Parker is Spider-Man, as originally shown in Spider-Man: Far From Home. While it may be a long time before we learn what precisely happened, one thing is certain: Hardy’s Venom is now aware that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man exists.

Now the possibility is stronger than ever that these versions of Spider-Man and Venom will come face to face, although such a crossover hasn’t been officially confirmed yet. But let’s play devil’s advocate and assume it is happening, in which case where? Well, with Spider-Man: No Way Home opening up the multiverse, perhaps what happened with Eddie Brock and the symbiote is part of that, and a Venom appearance is one of the threequel’s most well-kept secrets. But that still seems like a slim possibility, leaving it much more likely that Spider-Man and Venom will meet/clash either in a fourth Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movie or Venom 3.

Naturally we’ll keep you apprised about if any concrete information about a Spider-Man/Venom crossover is divulged to the public. For now, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is playing in theaters (don’t forget to read our review of the movie), and Spider-Man: No Way Home will come out on December 17.