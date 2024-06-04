Venom 3 Fan Theory Claims Connection To Peter Parker, And My Mind Is Blown (If Its True)

The superhero genre continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment industry, thanks to various cinematic universes that are competing for box office supremacy. That includes Sony's Spider-Man universe of characters, which includes the Venom franchise. The first trailer for Venom: The Last Dance was recently released, teasing the wild adventure to come. One Venom 3 fan theory claims a connection to Peter Parker, and my mind is blown (if its true).

What we know about Venom: The Last Dance is limited, but the first trailer teased its story. It sounds like the title character's home planet is going to war with Earth. Although given the credits scene of Venom 2, fans think the multiverse and/or time travel will be in play. A fan account on Twitter things one scene from the trailer actually featured a young Peter Parker, check it out below:

June 3, 2024

After narrowly missing Peter Parker in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, some fans think that Eddie Brock and the web swinger will finally interact in the threequel. And it should be fascinating to see what goes down, and if time travel and/or the multiverse actually factor into its story.

Ever since the first Venom movie (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription) was released, fans have been not-so-patiently waiting for the symbiote character to finally come to blows with Tom Holland's Peter Parker. Holland and Hardy seem to have a good relationship, so it's somewhat shocking that this type of a crossover hasn't happened yet.

The Venom franchise is seemingly set in another universe then the sacred timeline of the MCU. And as such, it would take something big like the multiverse for this theory about young Peter Parker to play out. But since The Last Dance is expected to be the final chapter in the Venom trilogy, the time to connect Peter Parker and Eddie Brock is now.

The pressure is on for Venom 3 to deliver, especially after both Morbius and Madame Web failed to make money at the box office. Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order can already tell the threequel definitely looks like it's going to stand out from its predecessors, as its missing actors like Michelle Williams and Reid Scott. It's unclear how Anne will be written out of The Last Dance, but her absence will no doubt be noticeable.

While the odds were stacked against it, the first Venom was a huge hit when it arrive in theaters on 2018. The sequel helped to expand its lore, while also featuring a cameo by Tom Holland's Spider-Man and J.K. Simmons' J. Jonah Jameson. But unfortunately it might have been a brief gag rather than a full crossover tease.

Venom: The Last Dance will hit theaters on October 25th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates.