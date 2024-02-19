Well, Well, Well. Could We See Robert Pattinson Back As Bruce Wayne Before The Batman Part II After All?

After Warner Bros. released the first Penguin teaser , the hype around the project cannot be understated. The series will follow Colin Farrell’s dark, gritty Penguin character and will be framed as a mobster series about the seedy underworld of Gotham City. Based on early visuals from the show, it will be in line with the same detective tone as Matt Reeves' The Batman, and will continue within that universe. Given the many connections, fans have been wondering if Robert Pattinson’s Batman will appear in the series in some capacity, and there may be some signs that this rumor has potential.

After the announcement was made, fans started theorizing about what characters and actors could appear alongside Farrell in The Penguin cast. The Batman had a star-studded cast, including actors like Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, and Barry Keoghan.

However, fans were mostly crossing their fingers that Batman himself, Robert Pattinson, would make some kind of appearance. Now, these rumors have been fueled via Comic Book Movie, which reported that some fans saw Pattinson filming on set. In addition, one fan on X reportedly took a photo with Pattinson which was allegedly taken at an airport in New York City, where The Penguin is currently filming.

This would all be very exciting if it pans out. Robert Pattinson’s Batman received rave reactions from fans and critics alike (our own The Batman review was 4.5 stars), with many loving his dark, angsty approach to the famous character. In addition, it adds more context to how The Penguin show would fit into this new Batman universe. Also, The Batman: Part II isn’t set to release until 2025 , which means it will be a while before we get to see the actor back in the cowl, and a potential cameo in The Penguin may just be enough to satisfy comic book fans until we get the long awaited sequel.

As awesome as this prospect is, these reports should be taken with a grain of salt. There may be reports on X of people spotting the Twilight alum on set, but there is currently no actual photograph evidence to support this idea. It's also awards season, and there could be all number of other reasons a famous actor would touch down in New York City, whether or not The Penguin is currently filming there.

Until Pattinson is pictured on set, this prospect remains a rumor for now. It reminds me of that infamous headline “Matt Damon not wearing wedding ring again during another visit to Ben Affleck's house which could mean nothing.” There may be smoke, but it remains to be seen if there’s fire.

Whether or not Pattinson joins the show, there is a lot to be excited about for The Penguin , regardless. Colin Farrell was fantastic as the character when he appeared in The Batman, and this gangster movie stylistic vision sounds like the perfect lane for the iconic villain. Also, Cristin Milioti is playing Carmine Falcone’s daughter , Sofia, and looks great in the trailer. Clancy Brown is also set to appear as Sal Maroni, and the show will span for 6 episodes in its first season. As nice of an addition Batman would be within this series, it sounds like there is still an intriguing story at the center without him.