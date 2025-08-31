Why Peacemaker Retconning The Justice League Has Me Even More Hyped For The DCU

The superhero genre is going through some big changes right now, specifically related to all things DC. The Studio's co-CEO, James Gunn, is crafting a brand new shared universe, with the first slate of projects titled Gods and Monsters. The first big-screen adventure was Superman, but two in-universe shows have been released for those with an HBO Max subscription: Creature Commandos and the newly released second season of Peacemaker. The latter's premiere retconned the Justice League and the entire DCEU, but rather than bumming me out, it made me hyped for the future.

The big event came in the premiere of Peacemaker Season 2. The show began with a "previously in the DCU", where it was revealed what was and wasn't canon from the show's first season. The magic of reshoots saw the Justice Gang replace the Justice League cameo from Peacemaker's S1 finale, and we were all caught up in about 30 seconds of screentime.

The DCEU Retcon Was So Simple, Yet So Effective.

When it was announced that a handful of DCEU characters were staying on for the DCU, fans wondered how this would work logistically. Particularly with John Cena's Peacemaker, who had his own show as well as an appearance in The Suicide Squad. But all of our questions were answered in the snappy "previously on" package that accompanied Season 2.

Even the most hardcore fan of Peacemaker Season 1 likely needed a refresher, and this was the perfect time to slip in some details about how the show is now in the DCU. That included dropping in the Justice Gang, plus some exposition about how he specifically knew Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

This sequence wasn't only new information, but we also got reminded about Peacemaker's past, including his abusive relationship with his father and ongoing guilt about killing his brother. On the other hand, it was a revelation that Superman and Milly Alcock's Supergirl are both occasional members of the Justice Gang. And they all presumably know Viola Davis' Amanda Waller as well. We'll just have to wait and see if/when the team of heroes takes its proper name.

James Gunn is a comic book superfan who already had my trust and admiration thanks to his acclaimed work on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise (streaming with a Disney+ subscription). On top of having a character-based vision for the entire shared universe, I'm impressed by how practical this quick retcon was. While it was done with care, he moved on quickly and gave the Peacemaker Season 1 premiere the room to stand on its own. And I can't wait to see what he's got planned for the DCU as a whole.

Whatever complications come with introducing this new shared universe and connecting its projects, it's clear that Gunn has both the vision and practicality to get the job done.

Peacemaker airs new episodes on Thursdays on HBO and HBO Max as part of the 2025 TV premiere list. We already appeared in a quick Superman cameo, so here's hoping John Cena gets a meaty role in upcoming DC movies.