Wild Flash Movie Rumor Indicates Another DCEU Favorite Is Returning

The DC Extended Universe is always expanding, and there are a number of highly anticipated upcoming DC movies coming to theaters over the next few years. This includes Andy Muschietti’s Flash movie, which looks like it’s going to be an adventure across the multiverse. Fans are especially excited to see Ben Affleck back as Batman and Michael Shannon as Zod, but a wild Flash rumor indicates another DCEU is returning to their role.

The Flash will feature two different versions of Batman, with both Ben Affleck and the iconic Michael Keaton suiting back up for the movie. This has the potential to mark Affleck’s final bow as Bruce Wayne, as he’s had plenty of peaks and valleys during his years as the DC hero. And according to a new rumor swirling around Twitter , Alfred actor Jeremy Irons will also have an appearance in Ezra Miller’s long-awaited solo flick.

While still very much unconfirmed by the powers that be at Warner Bros., this rumor about The Flash should be an exciting concept for the hardcore DCEU fans out there. Bruce Wayne is nothing without Alfred, and Jeremy Irons definitely made a strong impression with his performances in both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. We’ll just have to wait and see if this actually comes to fruition or not.

Information is slowly trickling out about the Flash movie, which wrapped principal photography back in October of 2021. Warner Bros. just debuted exciting new footage from the blockbuster while appearing at CinemaCon, revealing that Michael Keaton is going to be repeating one of his iconic lines from Tim Burton’s Batman. Although the presentation didn’t include any information about whether or not Jeremy Irons might be returning to the role of Alfred in Andy Muschietti’s DCEU debut.

Jeremy Irons is an acclaimed actor who brought his talents to the DCEU by playing Bruce Wayne’s butler and father figure. He got plenty of one-liners throughout his first two appearances, getting involved in the action in surprising ways. And moviegoers would no doubt be thrilled to see him return as Alfred opposite Ben Affleck. After all, the two actors had pretty solid chemistry throughout Zack Snyder’s pair of blockbusters. Fingers crossed this rumor pans out.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The public definitely has concerns over the long-awaited Flash movie, which sat in development hell for a number of years. Most recently fans have worried about the burgeoning franchise thanks to Ezra Miller’s behavior and multiple arrests in Hawaii. While Warner Bros. has denied that any emergency meetings occurred as a result of Miller’s recent legal troubles, more reports about incidents on the island have continued to break the internet.

The Flash is currently expected to arrive in theaters on June 23rd, 2023.