Deadpool 3's Hugh Jackman Shares A Wolverine Behind-The-Scenes Photo, And The Attention To Detail Has Me Excited

Over the course of his career, Hugh Jackman has had multiple opportunities to put his professional stamp on the Marvel Comics character of Wolverine. This dates all the way back to the original X-Men movie in 2000 – still one of the best comic-book movies ever made . And it will continue through the upcoming Marvel movie Deadpool 3, which finally unites Jackman’s Wolverine with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool in a proper comic book adaptation… and not the monstrosity that is X-Men: Origins - Wolverine. Ever since filming began on the Deadpool sequel, we have loved every image shared by director Shawn Levy and his stars. And this newest one has me appreciating the little details, because they make all the difference.

There’s a terrific story dating back to the original X-Men movie, where Kevin Feige – then an assistant to producer Lauren Shuler-Donner – intervened with a note that helped Hugh Jackman’s hair to look more comic accurate. Details like that make all the difference when it comes to bringing beloved characters to life on screen. And Jackman has tweaked details regarding Wolverine every time he takes another stab at the role, whether it be the eventual showcase of his berserker rage in James Mangold’s Logan, to the fact that we are seeing him in costume in Deadpool 3 ! And in a new post on his Twitter feed , Jackman shared a simple word that has my pulse racing:

Chops. #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/GnqdOMZXdHDecember 30, 2023 See more

“Chops.” Bring it to me. I want it. Wolverine, naturally, is characterized by so many physical traits. He should be short. Bulky. Feral. With adamantium claws coming out of his fists. And mutton chops for sideburns. They have to be there. Making changes throws everything off. It’d be like putting a mustache on Superman . It’s forbidden.

The Deadpool 3 Cast (Image credit: Marvel Studios) We are very excited for Deadpool 3, particularly because of the cast that has been assembled. Here's what we know about the superhero ensemble.

So when I see this photo of Hugh Jackman shaking off his facial hair to give himself the “chops,” it convinces me that he, Shawn Levy, and the team working on Deadpool 3 are paying close attention to the details. We are inching closer to a Deadpool movie that will feature the most comic accurate Wolverine than fans have ever seen, in his beloved blue-and-yellow X-Men costume , and – we think – hopping across the multiverse in a movie that will bridge the universes of the expanding MCU. And Jackman will be rocking the mutton chops. Nature is healing.