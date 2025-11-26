Where Is Mila Kunis These Days? Actress Shares 'Rules' She And Ashton Kutcher Have For Working

There’s no denying Mila Kunis is a certified movie star. Her career took off in the late ‘90s and thrived into the 2000s and 2010s, appearing in That ‘70s Show, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Black Swan and many more. But you may noticed she’s only made a few movies over the past five years. The last time we saw Kunis was for one film in 2024, the Michael Keaton-led comedy Goodrich. Her absence on camera is not because she’s out of work, but rather due to a set of rules she and her husband, That ‘70s Show co-star Ashton Kutcher, put in place as parents working in Hollywood.

Raising kids is not an easy job, especially when you’re an actor with crazy hours and month long sets hours away from home. Hollywood power couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have one rule they live by for the sake of their kids, and the Ted actress told Extra TV it’s the reason why she has been missing from our screens:

Ashton and I never work at the same time. Neither one of us works when the kids are in school out of town. So if it shoots in L.A, my next project is shooting in L.A. in January, so I’ll do that. And then the project after that shoots in the summer outside in a different country. And so we tag-team in and out, but neither one of us is ever absent from the kids.

The movie-star duo might have had some parenting fails over the years, but I think this is something they got right. Stars like Reese Witherspoon have shared the struggles of raising kids as a working actor. In fact, raising children away from the craziness of Hollywood has been a key factor in a lot of celebrities deciding to leave L.A. So if the Punk’d star and the Bad Moms actress are in the group deciding to stay, I can see why they might put some boundaries in place to provide stability.

Mila Kunis also confirmed that she tries to only sign onto one movie a year to be more present at home with her 11-year-old daughter Wyatt and 8-year-old son Dimitri. This is what made me realize that the That ‘90s Show parents must be pretty successful to be able to live off one movie a year (for the most part). Of course, our humble self-aware queen acknowledged that not every actor is afforded that “luxury,” and she doesn’t “take that for granted.”

I have to imagine this deal she and Ashton Kutcher have struck up is not only healthy for their family unit, but also their marriage to each other. Too often do you see celebrity marriages in Hollywood end in divorce, but Kunis and Kutcher are still going strong. Who knew ex-co-star friends-with-benefits could result in 10 years (and counting) happily married?!

Honestly, they’ve always handled the celebrity life maturely, and this working arrangement once again highlights their excellent communication and respect for one another. I’ll never forget how they handled those separation rumors back in 2019 by posting a hilarious video reacting to the tabloid gossip together:

Thankfully, we don’t have to wait much longer to see Kunis return to the big screen. The Jupiter Ascending actress picked one of the most highly anticipated films on the 2025 movie schedule for her one movie this calendar year: Wake Up Dead Man. The latest Rian Johnson Knives Out Mystery has already screened to rave reviews, and will be available to stream December 12 with a Netflix subscription.