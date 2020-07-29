Why The Mandalorian's Emmy Nominations Are More Impressive Than You Might Think

As you can see, the only Mandalorian episode that didn't get recognized was Episode 5 ("The Gunslinger"), which took place on Tatooine and featured the always excellent Amy Sedaris as the Yoda-sitting Peli Motto, as well as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Ming-Na Wen as assassin Fennec Shand. It's obviously not automatically clear why this episode is the odd one out in terms of Emmy nominations, but one can be relatively sure that Disney+ had it submitted in at least one of the above categories.