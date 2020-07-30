The Flash's Tom Cavanagh Has Hopeful Words For Fans Hoping To See More Versions Of Wells

If the need (and interest) is there, it will happen. At least, that is my takeaway from what Tom Cavanagh is saying about his future as a new character on The Flash. It is sweet to see Cavanagh acknowledge other people’s in-depth understanding of The Flash and its mythos. While he is humble in what he says he knows, Cavanagh has shared on-point insight into STAR Labs’ horrible security issues. As for tackling another persona, Cavanagh is no stranger to questions about there being a new Wells.