Kim Kardashian Is Being Sued By Neighbor For Alleged Underground Vault, But What's Really Going On?

The Kardashian-Jenners keep their fans well-informed of their lavish lifestyle via social media. They even make it absolutely, perfectly clear that their toddler’s gold chains are, like, totally real. But can't the Kardashians have their cake and build under the foundations of their mansions, too? A neighbor of Kim Kardashian’s is reportedly suing her over an alleged underground vault, but there's supposedly more to the story.

A Hidden Hills community member, Sarah Key, filed a restraining order against the homeowner’s association, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. Apparently, Key is seeking to block her neighbor, Kim Kardashian, from building several supposed underground complexes, including a vault, parking garage and wellness center, along with a separate guardhouse. She cites gas lines under the community that could cause “catastrophic bodily injury and irreparable real personal property damage” as reason for her suit, as well as negative impacts on the “aesthetics” of the Hidden Hills community.

From this account, it would seem that Kim Kardashian is building Dungeons & Dragons-like caverns underneath her property... But it’s not quite clear how it could ruin the community’s “aesthetics” if no one can visibly see it. Nevertheless, sources for TMZ state that even though Kim Kardashian is indeed hoping to build something at her Hidden Hills home, it's not an underground vault. Whatever the mysterious project is that warrants a lawsuit from a neighbor, the Keeping Up with Kardashians star is reportedly working with the homeowner’s association to get it approved.

Alleged underground vaults or not, the neighbor’s claims are just another in a series of legal issues facing Kim Kardashian. Within the past year, she has been sued by members of her Hidden Hills staff for alleged unpaid wages, which Kardashian seemingly denied. Kardashian is also named in Blac Chyna's long-standing lawsuit against her entire reality TV family concerning allegations of assault, defamation and other incidences, the trial for which should be taking place soon. Furthermore, both Kardashian’s beauty brand, KKW, and her sister Kylie Jenner’s brand were facing a civil lawsuit for allegedly revealing trade secrets.

On top of all the legal drama, Kim Kardashian is still in the midst of divorce proceedings with Kanye West. (She’s reportedly getting the Hidden Hills mansion they designed together.) Yet their mutual support and outings together of late have led to some speculation that Kardashian may rescind her divorce petition after all. The reality star even showed up to the Met Gala alongside him recently in matching Batman-esque fetish costumes.

I’ve openly admitted to being scared of Kim Kardashian’s latest S&M&Batman style. But maybe Kardashian’s not-vault underground project is really just an underground Batman cave. Of course, if that were indeed the case, I'd be intrigued to see the final result!