I’m Still Bummed That Station 19 Is Ending, But The First Trailer For The Final Season Is Hotter Than Ever

It’s still hard to believe that when Station 19 finally returns to our screens in March, it will be the beginning of the end for our firefighting Seattle heroes. Fans were hit with a double whammy after the entertainment industry strikes caused our fall shows to be postponed. First, the episode order was reduced to 10 , and then we learned that the series was canceled after that. Now we’ve gotten our first look at what the final season will entail, and it looks like the Station 19 crew is doing everything to ensure they go out with the bang fans are hoping for.

“Buckle up,” Ben Warren (Jason George) says, as a series of clips accompany the promise that they “saved the hottest for last.” Take a peek at the trailer below:

Season 6 left a lot up in the air after killing off a series regular , and this teaser doesn't do a lot to answer any of our burning questions (Is Jack OK? Does Vic find out about Theo and Kate?) What we do know is that Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) is the captain now, and it seems like she’s going to encounter some resistance from Carlos Miranda’s Theo Ruiz, who had been serving as interim captain .

Meanwhile, Robert Sullivan and Chief Natasha Ross (Boris Kodjoe and Merle Dandridge, respectively) went public in a big way, sharing a kiss after Natasha was injured in the ballroom floor collapse, and the Season 7 teaser promises to give us more from the finally out-in-the-open lovers.

Marina fans are most assuredly deceased after watching the above trailer, which gave us a glimpse of a steamy shower scene between fan favorites Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) and Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato). I know we’re all hoping the final season will finally give these ladies a reprieve from the misery, and I’m still predicting that they might adopt that baby Carina delivered in the Season 6 finale.

Andy’s captaincy is going to be a big factor in the final 10 episodes, and the above clip ends with her emotional proclamation that:

I’m gonna be the best damn captain this station has ever seen.

Those are strong words coming from the daughter of former captain Pruitt Herrera, who literally sacrificed himself to save Andy and several other members of the crew in one of Station 19 ’s most heartbreaking deaths . However, I fully believe it to be true. The Grey’s Anatomy spinoff has seemingly had a plan for Andy since the beginning, and while she’s seen more than her share of trauma, all roads have always led to the top. I can’t wait to watch her get there.

With Season 7 still a couple of months away, fans haven’t been able to grasp its impending cancellation. Even as the actors seemed in great spirits when returning to set after the strikes, many fans continue to sign a petition to try to save the popular firefighting drama . As someone who's watched the show since the beginning, I’m as bummed as anyone, but this first look at Season 7 sure has me pumped to see them go out with a bang.