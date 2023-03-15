9-1-1: Lone Star's Marjan Will Be In A 'Fight For Her Life' After Her Big Decision, According To The Actress

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for the March 14 episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star’s Season 4 episode, “Control Freaks.”

It turns out 9-1-1: Lone Star fans didn’t have to wait long at all to see what was in store for Marjan after she stood up for herself and quit the Austin fire station. The March 14 episode “Control Freaks” caught up with the fan-favorite firefighter, riding her motorcycle through New Mexico, searching for her purpose in life. She seemed to find her answer, after helping a woman escape her abusive partner, but taking the next step won’t be easy, as actress Natacha Karam said Marjan is about to find herself in “a fight for her life.”

“Control Freaks” saw Marjan realize that her calling was rescuing people, after she helped travel vlogger Kiley (Brooke Sorenson) obtain evidence to get her partner Grant (Cameron Cowperthwaite) arrested for domestic abuse. While we the viewer didn’t need to be told that Marjan was a born hero, that was apparently the epiphany the character needed, and Natacha Karam told EW that with that knowledge, Marjan was set to return to Texas:

She's thinking, 'It's all been solved. I'm going home. Captain Strand's going to welcome me with open arms.’

No doubt Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) and her family of firefighters would be thrilled with her return, but Natacha Karam warned that Marjan hasn’t seen the last of Grant yet. Next week’s episode will include a “terrifying standoff” that the actress said will leave her character “in a fight for her life.” And apparently the final moments will include a big twist , with Karam teasing:

I think it's an episode that you're going to have to rewatch once it finishes. When I was got to the last few pages of the script, I audibly gasped. I instantly went all the way back to the beginning and read it again.

I admit I’m intrigued! Even the episode description for “Road Kill,” used the same phrase as the actress, saying, “Marjan is in for the fight of her life when she is targeted by a killer,” and the preview for the episode seemed to show where the episode’s title came from. Take a look for yourself:

While it’s comforting to see the 126 headed out to help Marjan after not hearing from her for a couple of days, it looks like Grant has turned straight homicidal, possibly shooting an innocent bystander as he presumably tries to exact revenge on the woman who got him arrested and caused Kiley to leave him.