90 Day Fiancé's Angela Deem Appeared On The Drew Barrymore Show, And Now CBS Has Removed The Video

It's been a rough 2024 for Angela Deem after it seemed the 90 Day Fiancé star was on an emotional rise with her husband Michael Ilesanmi finally arriving in the U.S. over the holidays. But Michael fled the house soon after, reportedly told authorities he "fears for his life," and has since been posting on social media about happily living elsewhere. Angela found a new platform to talk about her life outside of TLC when she appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show for its June 17 episode, but anyone looking for the interview on social media will find that CBS has removed the videos.

Currently, anyone who missed Deem's Drew Barrymore Show appearance can only watch it with a Paramount+ subscription, YouTube TV subscription, or possibly with another content provider. Which makes us wonder why it was removed from other spots. In truth, the interview isn't too shocking for those familiar with her 90 Day Fiancé history, which has seen Angela flashing her breasts mid-interview and spewing out a slew of curse words that would make a sailor blush.

For whatever reason, though, it seems that CBS has decided to scrub the video from YouTube, and there are no segments from Angela's appearance on the CBS series' official Instagram or Facebook pages. That said, Angela's post thanking Barrymore and co-host Ross Matthews for inviting her on is still up on her Instagram page, as seen below.

As of writing, we don't have an official reason for why the clips were removed, but there is a wide enough variety of possibilities. Perhaps the simplest explanation would be that it's a mistake made by someone on the social media team, and we'll see the clips returned eventually.

I could also see a possibility that the show was hit with backlash from viewers for hosting Angela Deem and praising her wild antics, such as when she flew to Nigeria to damage Michael's car. Hilariously enough, Drew Barrymore also confessed to having damaged the car of an ex, and felt like she had things in common with the reality star. It's worth noting that Barrymore says she's never seen 90 Day Fiancé, and this segment was intended to educate her on the show. So it's possibly she wasn't aware of the reality star's controversial nature.

I could even see a possibility in which TLC requested the content be removed, given Angela Deem's recent comments about her relationship with the franchise. In a recent live stream, Angela heavily implied that she would no longer be involved in 90 Day Fiancé following the current season of Happily Ever After?. If that's the case, I could see why the franchise wouldn't want her out in the world talking about the show on broadcast TV.

As for where things currently stand with Michael, Angela said during the interview that they're "still together." That said, I think the correct wording should be that they're still "married," but based on what we're seeing, they're not living together. Angela might've filed for divorce if it endangered Michael's status as a U.S. citizen, but as we learned in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? divorce does not impact his status in the country. I guess we'll see what the rest of the year brings for them and continue to watch the drama unfold in what could be Angela's final season.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Those that haven't watched yet need to catch up with the latest episodes on Max because the drama happening with all couples so far is can't miss television.