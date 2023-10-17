90 Day: The Last Resort's Latest Angela And Michael Drama Is Way Too Overdramatic For Me To Take Seriously

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Last Resort episode "Last Chance Saloon." Read at your own risk!

90 Day: The Last Resort has delivered some intense couples drama for the various cast members taking part in the debut season. As such, it only seemed inevitable that 90 Day Fiancé shenanigans-maker Angela Deem would get caught up in some loud drama with Michael Ilesanmi, whom she'd already threatened to divorce ahead of this series' premiere. The shit really hit the fan in the latest episode regarding an ongoing issue they've struggled with, but it was played so overdramaticcally that I just can't take it seriously.

The male stars of the TLC spinoff decided to hit up a strip club, and while that might have seemed more problematic for Jovi Dufren and Asuelu Pulaa's relationships, Michael saw the biggest punishment of all. Those keeping up with 90 Day: The Last Resort may be confused by the logic of all that, considering Michael was still in Nigeria while the rest of the cast partied it up in Florida, which is part of why I find this so ridiculous.

The Guys Facetimed Michael While At The Strip Club

Big Ed Brown, who was at the strip club with Liz Woods' blessing, used Facetime to virtually bring Michael into the fun. Michael answered, but when he saw they were at the strip club, quickly hung up the phone. Jovi then Facetimed him a second time to apologize, though Michael quickly hung up once more after Asuelu swung the phone around to the dancers.

Angela Called Michael Answering A Second Time "Cheating"

Ed later called Liz to report on the strip club and was acting as a double agent of sorts for the women who were all having a girls' night. Angela learned that Michael answered the call on Facetime and hung up shortly after. She wasn't mad at first, until she heard that he answered a second time. At that point, she believed that Michael's eagerness to see the strippers is what prompted him to answer the second call.

It was a bizarre theory that gained some surprising support from Kalani Faagata, but considering her situation with Asuelu's serial cheating in online relationships, I can understand her perspective. Still, to say Michael "cheated" for what was maybe thirty seconds of time on two Facetime calls was a gobsmacking stretch, made all the more hyperbolic when Angela mentioned it as grounds for divorce.

As an experienced 90 Day Fiancé fan who has followed Angela's journey, I know she can get dramatic. With that being said, this latest issue with Michael felt almost like manufactured rage for the camera and wasn't nearly as damning as the actual cheating incident he engaged in a while back. This alone did not warrant a renewed threat of divorce, especially with all the positive experiences they'd had thus far on The Last Resort.

For those wondering what their status is, CinemaBlend reported Michael and Angela were still together as of March 2023. That update came a couple of months after filming concluded on 90 Day: The Last Resort, so one would think that no divorce papers will be signed at the end of the series. I guess I should be grateful then that this drama didn't negatively impact them, even if it made the final cut of the episode.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on TLC on Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET, and eps can be streaming with a Max subscription. The series is in the home stretch, but there's still plenty to tune in for if anyone wants to binge before the final episodes.