90 Day Fiancé's Angela Deem Posted A Motivational Video On Social Media Following Michael Leaving, And The Response From Fans Is Brutal

It wasn't all that long ago that 90 Day Fiancé fans awaited the return of Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, and such wishes were fulfilled when they joined the cast of Happily Ever After? Season 8. Viewers were jazzed to learn the couple reached the major milestone of Michael moving to the United States, but that excitement stalled after the reports of Michael fleeing their house and telling police he feared for his life. Angela attempted to win some goodwill on social media by posting a motivational video, but many fans only went after her while seemingly siding with Michael.

To date, Michael has not reunited or reconciled with Angela, and based on her latest video, it doesn't seem as though she'd readily take him back. The 90 Day Fiancé star posted the following video on Instagram after first sharing it on her TikTok page:

It's unclear if the video, which talked about never giving up, was a message aimed at Michael, 90 Day Fiancé viewers, or both. What is clear, however, is that fans weren't lining up to praise Angela for her attitude in the video, with many commenters making it clear they were in Michael's corner. @SillyFatChick summarized the general vibe of the responses:

I'm so happy Michael got away from you.

The comment section is filled with 90 Day Fiancé fans who are pro-Michael, which may not be surprising given the general narrative of their journey. Revisit any of their past appearances with a Max subscription and witness the countless times when the show portrayed Michael and Angela fighting. Amid rumors claiming Angela was physically abusive, with that allegedly leading to his departure, commenters like @bl00dymary33 applauded him for finally getting out and potentially getting a fresh start in the United States:

DV gets Michael a free green card. And quite honestly, he earned that sh!t.

There are two sides to every story, but after watching her brutally attack Michael's car and make headlines for brawls following charity events, it doesn't seem many are willing to hear her narrative. It turns out that when reality television showcases your most chaotic moments for years, people like @doubletroublebernedoodles don't want to give you a lot of sympathy:

You are not the victim and we all saw it on 90 days!

The comments supporting Michael were so numerous, it took a bit of scrolling to find a comment that actually adressed the content of the video, which is quite bizarre. @Angboston finally addressed the face filter, which gave Angela a Barbie-esque face much younger than her actual face:

OMG!! We all know you could never ever look like that!!!! 😂😂😂

As I mentioned in the headline, the comments are absolutely brutal. They're so bad, in fact, that I'm a bit shocked Angela hasn't tried to limit who can comment on her posts because there isn't a strong show of support from anyone. There are even people like @Valerielove1966 trying to offer advice and potentially step away from social media for a bit:

Please give up!!! You put so much energy into being something you’re not. Take care of your grandchildren or give them to someone that will. So sad they have to sit around and watch you smoke cigarettes and pretend to be cool.

Criticism from fans is nothing new for Angela Deem, and it's these types of controversy paired with unexpected flashing incidents make her one of 90 Day Fiancé's most polarizing stars. So far, it doesn't sound like any of this recent news is making TLC think twice about featuring her story in the upcoming spinoff, though that could change if the situation with Michael gets even more serious.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? premieres on TLC on Sunday, March 17th at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see Michael and Angela's story and maybe some potential clues as to what went so wrong for this couple to where it seems they might be the next married 90 Day stars to get divorced.